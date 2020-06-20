Prince Enrique and Meghan Markle They have not raised their heads since they decided to flee the protective embrace of the British monarchy and settle on their own. To the various resignations required by Isabel II and the multiple encounters with the press in his country, now we must add the bureaucratic impediments that the Archewell Foundation is suffering. The Dukes of Sussex created the Foundation to manage both their public and private affairs, but the coronavirus crisis delayed the start of their activities. And now the United States Patent and Trademark Office has rejected the Foundation’s application for registration, filed in March, for inconsistent documentation and for not paying fees.