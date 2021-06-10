The megalodon was even bigger than we thought

The megalodon measured about 20 meters and not the 15-18 meters long that had been previously estimated. A new study has shown the true size of the most gigantic shark of all time.

At three times the size of today’s largest great white sharks, it has been the math or rather an error in the equations used to calculate the size of sharks, how this new estimate of the size of the colossal megalodons has been arrived at.

Scientists have been trying to calculate the size of megalodons for more than a century, but the only known remains of the extinct species are fossilized teeth and some vertebrae.

The most accepted methods for estimating the length of these sea giants have used great white sharks as a comparative, based on the relationship between the size of the teeth and the total length of the body, but the problem is that, As with humans, the size and shape of a shark’s teeth vary depending on where they are in the mouth, so a researcher must first correctly identify the anterior position of the fossilized tooth in the jaw of a megalodon, which is quite a complicated job.