New York.- A world confined to their homes is currently enjoying a global musical marathon for the benefit of health workers, a special event in which stars such as Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones share the bill.

Supported by the international organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), this virtual show is held to greet and support the work of doctors and health personnel fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis keeps some 4.5 billion people confined to their homes.

The concert has a six-hour previous broadcast available now for viewing at www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/. It is curated by pop singer Lady Gaga, and includes artists such as Annie Lennox and Luis Fonsi, as well as the presence of actors such as Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson or the American star of women’s soccer, Megan Rapinoe.

Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish will be part of this global broadcast.

The conduction will be in charge of three known personalities of the American television: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Global Citizen confirmed to . that the four members of The Rolling Stones -Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood- will also participate in the recital.

The group said that their presentation will be made from the musicians’ houses, “in isolation.”

Lady Gaga, for her part, indicated that this mega-concert, entitled One World: Together At Home, seeks to tell “global stories of triumph and hope.”

“We can do something to bring joy and a respite to the corners of the Earth,” he added.

The event not only seeks entertainment but functions as a “mobilizing cry” to collaborate with local aid organizations. It will also call philanthropists and the government to support the WHO in its response against the coronavirus, a purpose for which they claim to have already raised $ 35 million.