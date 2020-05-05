coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “>‘The engaged princess’ (1987) will be released in Disney + next May 1st. To celebrate the relaunch of this cult film, the protagonists Robin Wright and Cary Elwes have met, although they have done so from their homes and telematically due to the quarantine by the coronavirus.

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in ‘The Princess Bride’. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

selfie with Mickey? ”asked the artist after announcing the premiere on the platform of Disney. Elwes responded by recalling one of the most popular phrases of the movie. “They better say ‘as you wish’ to that or else I don’t want to be part of it,” he said. “Oh, my Westley,” Wright laughed. data-reactid = “25”> “Does that mean we can take a selfie with Mickey?” asked the artist after announcing the premiere on the platform of Disney. Elwes responded by recalling one of the most popular phrases of the movie. “They better say ‘as you wish’ to that or else I don’t want to be part of it,” he said. “Oh, my Westley,” Wright said with a laugh.

Variety in 2017. The director met with an executive from Paramount pictures to present the idea and she asked him to do “anything but that”. It was finally distributed by 20th Century Fox. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Despite the status that ‘The Princess Bride’ has acquired over time, at first it did not convince the producers.” It was an impossible sale, “Reiner confessed to Variety in 2017. The director met with an executive from Paramount pictures to present the idea and she asked him to do “anything but that”. It was finally distributed by 20th Century Fox.