Archive image of the cast of the series “Friends” appears in the photo room of the 54th Annual Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles, USA

LOS ANGELES, USA (.) – Fans will have to wait until the fall for the “Friends” meeting special, as HBO executives Max hope to film it in front of a live audience instead of filming the long-awaited encounter remotely with the six stars in quarantine.

Robert Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment, which will launch the HBO Max streaming service on May 27, said Monday that he thought it was worth waiting until the single, unscripted show can be filmed in the traditional way.

The reunion, dreamed of by fans for years, was supposed to have helped launch HBO Max, but the coronavirus epidemic stopped production across Hollywood before it could be filmed.

“We are hoping to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of the summer. We believe it is valuable for the live audience to experience the return of these six great friends,” Greenblatt told Variety television in an interview.

“We didn’t want to do it suddenly on an internet call, with six pictures of people filming in their kitchens and bedrooms,” added Greenblatt.

Programs like “Saturday Night Live” and a “Parks and Recreation” reunion have invited stars who have been recorded from homes.

“Friends” starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended in 2004 after 10 years, but is still one of the most popular shows.

“If this (coronavirus) continues indefinitely, we can go the virtual route,” Greenblatt said. “But right now we are trying to look to the future and do this in a more conventional way.”

