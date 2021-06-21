The meeting of ‘Friends’ is already dubbed into Spanish with the original dubbing actors

A little less than a month after the ‘Friends’ reunion premiered on HBO Spain, the streaming platform has already made the version dubbed into Spanish available to its subscribers of this special that represents the first reunion of the six protagonists of the sitcom on the set where they recorded the ten seasons since the series ended.

As we already knew, HBO wanted to have the dubbing actors who voiced the six “colleagues” in our country in Spanish. Alberto Mieza, José Posada, Daniel García, Alicia Laorden and Alba Sola once again lend their vocal cords David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

The one that unfortunately we will not listen to is Concha García Valero, the voice of Courteney Cox. The voice actress died in October 2006 at the young age of 47. In her place, Noemí Bayarri was in charge of dubbing the actress who played Monica Geller in the series..

Oh. God. Own.

The surprises do not end there. In the Spanish dubbing of the ‘Friends’ reunion We will also be able to listen again to María Moscardó singing Janice’s famous “oh, my god, played by Maggie Wheeler.