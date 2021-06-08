The Mediterranean Sea warms 20% faster than the world average

Tourists on a beach in Mallorca this Tuesday. (Photo: Francisco Ubilla / AP)

The Mediterranean Sea is the fastest warming in the world, at a rate 20% faster than the world average as a result of climate change. In addition, it is under “severe pressure” as a result of overfishing, pollution, maritime trade and coastal development, according to a WWF report on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

The NGO calls on world leaders, coinciding with the anniversary, to strengthen biodiversity through climate actions and financial mechanisms agreed in the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) and the Barcelona Convention, which will take place during the second half of 2021.

Thus, the NGO points out that the ‘tropicalization’ of the Mediterranean, the loss of biodiversity and the degradation of marine habitats are some of the most prominent impacts that climate change is producing.

At least 1,000 invasive species

The WWF study analyzes six examples of the impacts that affect this sea that is already superheated. Specifically, it warns that one of the consequences of tropicalization is the appearance of new species. The NGO estimates that at least 1,000 invasive species have appeared from warmer areas to the Mediterranean displacing the native ones, a trend also favored by the intense maritime traffic of the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar.

In contrast, indigenous mollusk populations have decreased by 90% in the easternmost waters of this sea. For example, species like lionfish and fish …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.