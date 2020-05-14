Anyone who has lost their sense of smell in recent weeks should know that it is possible that they have been infected by the coronavirus responsible for the covid-19 disease.

Loss of smell is reversible and most people regain that sense within 2 months

The most common and known symptoms are cough, fatigue, fever and nasal congestion, an inconvenience that does not allow us to easily distinguish this disease from a common cold or the flu.

However, infection by the Sars-CoV-2 virus also causes some people to lose their sense of smell (anosmia) and taste (dysgeusia), two symptoms that often go unnoticed by the patient and doctors.

Anosmia can be one of the first symptoms and, therefore, can help a lot in identifying people infected in the early stages of the disease.

Does not taste (nor smell) anything

Anosmia, as well as changes in taste, has been identified both in critically ill patients hospitalized for covid-19 in Italy and in patients with mild symptoms who were never admitted to the United States.

We know that almost 70% of people infected with the virus have loss of smell or taste, even if they have only a mild infection.

Thus, in the current pandemic situation, a person with fatigue, cough and loss of smell is suspected of having covid-19.

Why is there a loss of smell in a Sars-CoV-2 infection?

To understand this, it is necessary to understand how the virus infiltrates our cells and also what are its preferred entry points into the human body.

The Sars-CoV-2 virus basically uses two cell surface proteins to enter them: ACE2 (angiotensin-2 converting enzyme) and TMPRSS2 (serine transmembrane protease 2).

The ACE2 protein is the receptor for a hormone called angiotensin-2, which, among other things, regulates blood pressure.

Many people experience loss of smell and taste when they get the new coronavirus

In turn, the virus has a protein on its surface called protein S (spike). It works as a “key” that can join the ACE2 protein – the receptor or the “lock”.

At that moment, the protease TMPRSS2 comes into action, an enzyme that cuts the S protein in two parts, S1 and S2, which allows the virus to enter through a process known as endocytosis.

Once the virus enters the cells, it forms a cover with a cell membrane, as if it were a shield, clinging to the ACE2 receptors. And so, there is a clear path for the invasion.

Why is the olfactory epithelium infected?

The roof of the nostrils is lined with olfactory epithelium, a tissue composed of three types of cells: basal cells, sensory olfactory neurons (which survive 30 to 60 days) and support cells. What happens with Sars-CoV-2 is that it has a special installation to penetrate these cells.

When analyzing the genetic expression of these cells, the scientists found that the support cells show high expression of the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 genes, according to a recent study that is under review by other scientists.

Experts estimate that attack on the tongue cells occurs in the same way as in the nose

Although it is necessary to validate the results to confirm the location of these proteins in the membranes of the support cells, it is possible to suspect that Sars-CoV-2 infects the support cells of the olfactory epithelium using the proteins ACE2 and TMPRSS2 as a gateway.

In this way, it damages the supporting cells and affects olfactory sensory neurons.

The sense of taste is another victim. The sensation that allows us to differentiate flavors when eating is found in structures of the tongue known as papillae.

They have receptors called taste buds, which are made up of three types of cells: taste receptor cells, support cells and precursor or basal cells.

Although the level of expression of the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins in the tongue papillae is not yet known, it is likely that the virus infects the taste buds in the same way it does in the nose.

Reversible loss

The good news is that it is possible to recover both the sense of smell and the sense of taste. Basal cells, responsible for sensory olfactory neurons, take care of this in the nose.

This process takes about 60 days, because, once the disease is overcome, most patients recover their sense of smell within two months.

As for taste receptor cells, they regenerate from precursor cells every 10-14 days. Thus, it is possible that the taste is recovered before the smell.

What is clear is that, in the current pandemic, anosmia and dysgeusia that suddenly appear should be considered early warning symptoms, including the lack of other respiratory symptoms, to identify new cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

* José Antonio López Escamez is a professor and doctor in otorhinolaryngology in the department of surgery at the University of Granada, Spain.

The original Spanish version of this article was published on The Conversation.

