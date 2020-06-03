MADRID.

The medical personnel of Spain who have fought on the front line against the coronavirus were honored today with the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord, for their “heroic spirit of sacrifice” even at the risk of losing “their own lives.”

The award, the first of eight to be awarded to prominent individuals or institutions in various fields worldwide, was announced after the jury met electronically due to the pandemic, which hit Spain hard.

Applauded every night at 8:00 p.m. by the Spanish, health personnel in Spain have suffered a high rate of infection due to the disease, representing 22% (more than 50 thousand) of the 240 thousand confirmed cases, according to official figures.

In addition, more than fifty doctors have died, according to medical colleges.

In its ruling, the jury congratulated the “thousands of people, who, from their respective responsibilities and tasks, in public and private health centers and other services, have been in direct contact with the patients affected by Covid-19, forming the first line in the fight against this disease ».

“With their heroic spirit of sacrifice, and assuming serious risks and personal costs, including the loss of their own lives, they have already become the symbol of the fight against the virus, which has earned them constant displays of thanks and solidarity” , highlighted the minutes.

The jury valued “the importance of projecting that personal exemplarity into the uncertain future ahead” in the post-pandemic world.

Daily applause

Health personnel in Spain, a country that has suffered the pandemic with more than 27,000 deaths, have received applause from the Spanish from their balconies at 20:00 local time since the confinement began in mid-March.

At the height of the epidemic, health professionals complained of overflowing hospitals and a lack of protective equipment.

In Madrid, the most hit area, health personnel have demonstrated in recent days demanding more resources.

The Ministry of Health has not reported for days the number of health workers who have been infected.

The coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mobility to reduce infections led to the jury not meeting in Oviedo (north), headquarters of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, for the first time in the history of the awards, but rather debating by video conference.

Awards season

In 2019, the Concord award had gone to the Polish city of Gdansk, extolled as a symbol of liberties for its resistance to Nazism and then lighting the spark that ended up democratizing Eastern Europe.

In this section, institutions such as the European Union, Unicef, Caritas and the Royal Spanish Academy of the language and individuals such as Stephen Hawking, Ingrid Betancourt and J.K. Rowling.

This year, Spanish health personnel prevailed among 35 candidates from 19 countries.

The Concord Award inaugurates the cycle of the Princess of Asturias international awards, considered the most prestigious in the Ibero-American world.

There are eight in total, which will be awarded by the Princess of Asturias Foundation during June to prominent individuals or institutions worldwide in areas ranging from scientific research to sports, through the arts and social sciences.

Instituted in 1981, they are endowed with 50 thousand euros (56 thousand dollars) and a sculpture created by Joan Miró.

The awards, which take their name from the title of the heir to the throne of the Spanish Crown, Princess Leonor, are presented by the kings in October at a ceremony in Oviedo, the capital of Asturias.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior