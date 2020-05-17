Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. 5

Last weekend, Nahuel Porcel de Peralta started the activities of the festival This time is for you, a tribute to Óscar Chávez. From his room, the Argentine singer, organizer of the activity, said that the cycle would not have been possible without the musician friends who contributed, although approximately 40 people were no longer able to appear at the activity. This is homemade, each one locked in his house trying to take care of us with the elements that we have to share.

He played Dance Reaches Me, a song dedicated to Chiapas, and recalled that Óscar Chávez was an always committed character. That ideological part did not sit well with many people, but was admired even by people who did not agree with their ideology.

After reading a letter and mentioning those who could not be part of the tribute – due to lack of space or connection problems – he joked saying that a committee of 500 people appointed him to open the festival and then he performed a ranchera song called sera Mañana.

Although the only microphone he had was from his camera, the audio sounded very good; it was accompanied only by a guitar and his voice. He explained that each participant was assigned 15 minutes. Before saying goodbye, he expressed his interest that the festival be to remember. “But especially that it is so as not to forget; because, in life, the media never peeled him and now they consider him as a great man. “

▲ Poster honoring the presentations this Saturday. Photo

On the other hand, Rafael Mendoza continued the tribute. He began his participation interpreting Sabes. He recalled that, along with Marcial Alejandro, he used to sing that piece changing the word you know for Chávez. Today I want to sing them to you; I hope you know it, and if not, well I hope you like it.

He discussed the unpublished pieces that Chávez never published and the possibility of retrieving them for recording. Hopefully, those who are in charge of Oscar’s work, will be encouraged to publicize it. He said that the composer taught him that there was a different route to sing and say things. He became a kind of guide, a tutor. After toasting with a rum, he performed Vaquerito, a children’s piece.

He said goodbye to El tren and invited to continue listening to Óscar Chávez. We are remembering the teacher today. I send a hug to everyone and the desire that we arm ourselves with patience, hold on to the rod, so that this riot happens. Hopefully.

From Mérida, Jorge Buenfil ended with La barra del Destino, a song written especially for losses. So many people who are leaving us and who have left us so much, but one always lives as if in the hope that we will meet them again.

Today the presentations continue, which include, among others, Tania Libertad and Anthar López.

