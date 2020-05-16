The Government of Spain has published in the BOE a new decree law referring to the relaxation of certain restrictions in reference to the application of Phase 2 that can come into force in much of the Spanish geography from May 27.

05/16/2020 at 21:16

CEST

Sport.es

In its article 41, this decree law refers to the resumption of competitions in professional sports, specifying that the media may have access to the meetings to broadcast them.

The text is somewhat ambiguous, as it does not specify whether it refers solely to audiovisual media that broadcast live matches, although logic indicates that it refers to all types of media, including photojournalists, which LaLiga has removed from daily activity, announcing that it has become the official distributor of training for the First and Second Division teams.

The decree also specifies that it will be the power of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) to determine, before the restart of the competition, the number of people who can access the stadiums to ensure the development of sports activity, always following sanitary recommendations.

This is the full text of article 41 of reference:

one. The professional competition may be resumed as long as the evolution of the health situation allows it.

2. The competition will resume without public and behind closed doors. Media entry will be allowed for broadcasting the competition.

3. The number of people who will be able to access the stadiums and pavilions in which the professional competition takes place, as they are necessary for its proper development, will be determined by the Higher Sports Council prior to the start of the aforementioned competition, following the sanitary recommendations of hygiene and prevention.

4. In the facilities where the competition takes place, in any case, the prevention and protection measures established by the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council

.