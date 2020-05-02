The war It has been transformed, it is no longer through missiles that nations are conquered, it is not the most effective or persuasive method within the norms that make up International Public Law.

Now the territory to conquer at first is the human mind. Joseph Nye, exponent of the Soft Power In his various books, the world has changed and so persuasion is needed. What better way to do that than your opponent ends up following your same objective. It is very gratifying, because it is not only the power to persuade, but also to press, which would result in Intelligent Power.

In those changes suffered by the United States and its interventionist policy at the beginning of the 21st century, Barack Obama he was forced to redesign his belligerent policy to find a subtle way to “bend his arm to countries that opposed his designs.”

>> History of the US offensive against Bolivarians <<

The media has always been a useful tool, in fact after the First World War many studies have been made regarding its use to obtain benefits in the international and national field, being one of the great exponents the Nazi Joseph Goebbels, who held the position of minister for the Public Enlightenment and Propaganda of the Third Reich.

Today these practices of psychopolitics They have not disappeared, and have been used by the US Government to carry out a coup agenda against the Bolivarian Revolution, with the participation of various media.

In this case, it is necessary to carry out a comparative media study between Venezuela and Colombia, to check how they are shown to the media. The news is taken from CNN, The country and the BBC.

This study shows that the media is a weapon of war against governments that have a policy that does not represent the interests of the powerful.

>> Editorial: the language used as the main tool for alternative information <<

In the Multiform War Propaganda for war is indispensable, in order to achieve the related objectives, since the means that we named above participate in this war escalation against Venezuela, and hiding shameful events in Colombian politics for being an ally of North America.

Misrepresenting reality is a simple thing, because reporting is done responsibly and ignoring data is nothing more than misinformation.

Since March 13 of this year, various issues of relevance to Venezuela have been handled: the Covid-19, Drug trafficking and the questioning of the presidency of Nicolás Maduro. Well, it is very curious to know how the same news is handled in the media about Colombia.

Questioning of the Presidency

CNN does not question its position regarding Nicolás Maduro, qualifying him in his various articles on Venezuela as the “questioned president”. Meanwhile the BBC and the Country hint at the experiences of Venezuela as a dictatorship by the Government. Well knowing their position before the President of Venezuela, it is natural that they support Juan Guaidó as the “interim president of Venezuela, recognized by more than 50 countries”.

To support their arguments, they come to explain that the National Constituent Assembly, the body that called for presidential elections held in March 2018, are illegitimate because the constitutional mechanisms to build said Assembly were not respected.

>> Political Dictionary: National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela <<

According to these media, the Venezuelan people were not consulted about this decision, therefore, in 2019, the first presidential term of Nicolás Maduro, the President of the National Assembly had to be used to assume the Executive Power.

Firstly, it is absurd to reduce the international community to about 50 countries, since as we know there are 195 nations in the world, and of the 50 most continue to resort to Nicolás Maduro for diplomatic and commercial matters.

Well, through the media it is intended to give a false legitimacy to Juan Guaidó with that. Secondly, it must be said that the argument regarding the ANC, and therefore the illegality of the Presidency of Nicolás Maduro, is unfounded.

In the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela of 1999, it is established in its article 348 that “the initiative to convoke the National Constituent Assembly may be taken by the President of the Republic on the Council of Ministers”.

On July 30, 2017 more than 8 millions Venezuelans voted to elect their representatives in said ANC; adding in article 349 that “neither the President nor the constituted powers may object to any decision made by said ANC”. Well, it is above all the powers of Venezuela, and only made up of representatives of the various sectors of the people.

>> Media Comparison: Delcy Rodríguez vs. Juan Guaidó <<

The second presidential term of Nicolás Maduro it is not only legal but also legitimate, which would reduce the Interim Presidency of Juan Guaidó to an illegal, illegitimate act promoted by the United States and supported by the media in the hands of large companies, banks, vulture funds and dictatorships in the East Next and a Half.

Although the Colombian president, Iván DuqueHe is accused of buying votes for his candidacy for the presidency, and receiving money from drug trafficking to finance it, he is not questioned as the highest legal authority of the Colombian executive power.

Although the scandal known as “Ñeñepolitoca” has been exposed in detail in Diario Semana, which published an audio related to the corrupt operations that surrounded the electoral campaign of today’s President Iván Duque. Well, in the audio you can hear María Claudia “Caya” – former adviser to Senator Álvaro Uribe – and José Gregorio “Goyo”, older brother of “Ñeñe” José Guillermo.

In the audio you can hear how Caya and Goyo confirm their relationship with Iván DuqueBecause Duque and Álvaro Uribe have denied their participation in the 2018 presidential campaign, since they were responsible for buying votes.

>> The reasons for Colombia’s coup interest in Venezuela <<

The complaint made by Maria Jimena Duzan In his article published by Diario Semana, he states that the most serious thing is that the prosecution investigates the agents who recorded the audios. Knowing all these accusations about Iván Duque’s presidential campaign.

With all these scandals it is difficult not to question his presidency by the same media that condemn Nicolás Maduro.

Covid-19

Various articles have been exposed in said media about Venezuela and Covid-19; cataloging the country as having poor management, lack of investment and corruption, which will result in failing to withstand the crisis caused by the coronavirus, since the factors mentioned above do not allow adequate investment in the Health Sector. Venezuela has also been identified as the “epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America”.

Not only these portals have put aside the efforts and measures of Nicolás Maduro to contain the Virus, but also in RT.

>> Coronavirus: comparison of the governments of Venezuela and Colombia (II) <<

Yes, it is true that Venezuela has seen a decline in the health system, but it is not said that it was due to the Blocking that the US imposes on Venezuela, limiting it when importing medical supplies of vital importance to the country.

However, Venezuela You have taken the appropriate measures. Voluntary Quarantine has been decreed from “Patient 0”, and using the Patria.org.ve platform, they have sent a survey that lets us know if there is a potential case in any state.

Parallel is the plan of House-to-House Doctors. To date, 4,492 diagnostic tests have been carried out per million inhabitants. At the same time, the informal merchant is protected by granting him a six-month voucher called “Stay at Home”, in addition to this, Labor Immobility was declared so that no one loses his job.

Now what do you see in Colombia? These media only provide official figures issued by the Colombian State without checking. It is irresponsible that a president who has come to power with purchased votes does not mention that around 80% of cases in Colombia by Covid-19 are not registered.

In Colombia so far only around 650 diagnostic tests have been performed, until recently the only machine available to diagnose Covid-19 it broke down for a day, and there is only one machine available in the entire nation to do it, so who is it that doesn’t invest in Health?

Drug trafficking

Of this topic so linking with ColombiaWith so many tests throughout history, little is said regarding his plots with drug trafficking. Contrary to the case of Venezuela, since last March the president was declared Nicolás Maduro, and leaders of the Bolivarian Revolution, drug traffickers by the US Department of Justice.

In early April, the Bolivarian executive deployed military operations against drug trafficking in the waters of the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, concentrating the greatest force in the Caribbean waters. The three media that were subjected to this study try to show that this military deployment has to do with drug trafficking, conducting a study in addition to the “Cartel de los Soles”, of which no record has been found. Most striking is that they indicate that the Nicolás Maduro government it is maintained by its ties to the drug.

All these accusations about the Venezuelan Government are nothing more than a plan carried out by the United States in 2018, entitled “Master Plan to Topple the Venezuelan Dictatorship”, signed by the then Head of the Southern Command, Kurt Tidd Well, you only need to read it to know that false positives are necessary:

“Significantly intensify the complaint against the Maduro regime, calling it criminal, illegitimate, thief of the wealth of the Venezuelan people and looter of the national treasure (…). Make use of ´general corruption´ and the ´profits originated by drug trafficking operations´ to discredit their image [la de Maduro] before the world and its followers ”.

“Continue the fire on the border with Colombia, multiply the traffic in fuel and other goods, the movement of the paramilitaries, armed incursions and drug trafficking, causing armed incidents with the Border Security forces.”

“Increase internal instability to critical levels … cause victims and point out the Venezuelan government as responsible, magnifying, in front of the world, the ‘humanitarian crisis’ to which the country has been subjected …”.

It is not very difficult to deduce from these quotations that the accusations against Venezuela reinforced by the media, (and this last fact is very important since Gooebles said it: “a lie repeated many times becomes true”) are created. They have no basis, and are only part of the plan to destabilize Venezuela and legally sustain a coup.

But if only the confessions of the plan are not enough, we can go to the figures. Says Geofd Ramsey, Program Director Venezuela in WOLA (Organization dedicated to the Defense of Human Rights): “The claim that Maduro is deliberately inundated with cocaine in the United States is absurd.” Even the DEA’s own data shows that Venezuela is far from being an important transit country for drugs.

In the 2019 United Nations Report on Drugs and Public Crime, it systematizes Data on the Production, Consumption and Trafficking of Illicit Drugs, since Venezuela does not appear in the executive summary of said report. The numbers in terms of drugs are very marginal.

Who does appear as the largest drug user is the United States, of the 18 million cocaine users in the world, 6.8 belong to the United States.

As for the planting hectares of cocaine, the report alleges that there are 245,400 hectares in 2017 worldwide, of which 171,000 belong to Colombia, that is to say more than 69.68%, therefore the potential manufacture of 100% pure cocaine belongs to Colombia.

Of 1,970 tons produced in the world, 1,379 are from the Colombian State. All right. Now that Colombia is a Narco-State that traffics its drugs through the Pacific, why does the United States send ships to the Caribbean?

Even Colombian officials have been involved with drugs, the most recent events have been carried out by the vice president of Colombia and the Colombian Ambassador to Uruguay, who found a farm with three cocaine laboratories.

And Venezuela? Well, Venezuela appears on the list as one of the countries that has most fought drug trafficking. So what is the narco-state? And why is the military operation not directed at the Pacific? It is where thousands of tons of cocaine go to the United States.

Multiform War

The Multiform War in Venezuela intends to use all possible tools to overthrow the Bolivarian Government. The media have been one of them, in fact the most important, because as we saw, they are the ones that support the absurd arguments of USA in order to justify an invasion or some type of aggression.

They place the deployment of the US Navy in the Caribbean Sea, only as an anti-narcotics operation, hiding that it is a latent threat against Venezuela. In fact, they use E-3 Awacs aircraft that played a fundamental role in the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as destroyers of the Uss Porter / Uss Ross, responsible for launching more than fifty guided missiles against Syrian military installations.

Through the media delegitimizes Nicolás Maduro, they try to discredit him in order to act with total impunity through ColombiaAlthough the media does not review it and the Colombian president denies it, the border is being used to enter paramilitaries in Venezuela, and American troops are also being received.

If you wanted to fight drug trafficking, long ago the US troops in Colombia together with the DEA would have done so. Everything is a plan golpista and the media is helping to execute it.

“Liberty will not descend to the people, the people must rise to Liberty” -Emma Golman.

Informing is a means that will take us to it.

