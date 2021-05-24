“The MedCap Forum is an exponent of our commitment to companies and investors”

-17th edition of the MedCap Forum: what’s new this year?

-The MedCap Forum is a reference event for the investment community. This year we bring up-to-date and very relevant panels; we are going to talk about ESG, alternative public-private financing, health and biotechnology, renewable companies.

-How many companies and investors will be present?

-We have more than 100 companies, 230 investors and, practically, half of them are investors, with around 1,500 meetings organized. It is a complete and quite interesting agenda.

-Why is it so important for companies and investors to attend this forum?

-It allows investors to have access to a large number of companies and in a short space of time, so they optimize. Companies have at their disposal a diversity of investors that allows them to enhance their visibility

-What does the realization of the MedCap Forum contribute to BME?

-The Forum is an exponent of our commitment to companies and investors. It fulfills our objective of helping companies’ liquidity, transparency, and visibility, at the same time that we try to help them attract financing.

-Will it be in person again if sanitary conditions improve?

-We would love. This proximity between issuers and investors is very important. Although it is true that in the last two years, the combination of presence and virtuality allows us to have access to investors who to date had not been able to attend the forum. We will have to find a solution that is the perfect combination between both modalities.