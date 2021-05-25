The Medcap Forum brings together a hundred companies with more than 150 investors from tomorrow

Tomorrow begins the seventeenth edition of the Medcap Forum, the reference event that brings together small and medium-sized companies with investors from all over the world. During three days, May 25-27, more than 230 investors, of which about 50% are international, and 100 companies will gather at the event, which will have a virtual format due to the restrictions of the pandemic. In addition, there are 1,500 requests for meetings between companies and investors.

As usual, an extensive program of panels and conferences will be held in parallel to these private meetings, addressing the main current issues for the economy and financial markets. Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will star in the welcome of the event together with Fernando Ruiz, President of Deloitte. The Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Gonzalo García Andrés, will be the special guest of the inauguration. The CEO of BME will also moderate the first panel of the Medcap Forum 2021 entitled “New environment, new challenges for Spanish companies.” Then it will be the turn of the panel on competitiveness and productivity in the new business landscape.

In the third session of the Forum, the Thursday, May 27, will participate at 9 am Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX and President of BME, who will reflect on the market access of small and medium-sized companies in the context of Covid-19. Right afterwards, José Carlos García de Quevedo, president of the ICO, will speak about the importance of public-private collaboration to promote alternative financing and business growth. That same day, at 10:15 am, there will be a discussion table on the role of the Stock Market as an efficient growth tool for companies.

Throughout the three days of the Forum, the situation and the Future prospects for important sectors of the Spanish economy, such as renewable energy, Socimi or health and biotechnology.

The investment will have its space, with the now traditional table of Variable Income managers specialized in small and medium-sized companies, which will take place on Wednesday 26 at 5:00 p.m., and the panel “ESG: Fashion or long-term trend?”, which will take place on Thursday 27 at 4:00 p.m. There will also be time to talk about Fixed Income, with the panel “Fixed Income Market Opportunities for Issuers and Investors”, which will be held on the 26th at 12 noon.

Deloitte is the main sponsor of the Medcap Forum, which has Andbank, Norbolsa, GVC Gaesco, Norgestion, Axesor, Renta 4 Banco, World Television (WTV) and Morningstar as sponsors, and with Instituto BME, CFA Society Spain, IEAF and Atribus as collaborators.