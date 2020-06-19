Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The 90s saw the debut of some franchises that covered media such as anime and video games or vice versa. The Pokémon formula was tempting enough not to exploit it and one of the series that became a niche, although with a large legion of fans, was Medabots. Well, if you are interested in its history as a video game, let us tell you that a collection is on the way to Nintendo Switch.

According to a Gematsu report, Medabots Classics Plus, an improved edition of the installment that debuted on 3DS in 2017, is on its way to the Nintendo hybrid console and will be on November 12 when it hits the Japanese market. This edition will have 2 versions, Medabots Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. And Medabots Classics Plus Kugawata Ver., Plus there will be a special collection edition with an art set and a soudntrack with 3 CDs.

As for the games included, Medabots Classics Plus will have those of the 3DS version plus 3 additional installments covering the releases in Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance:

Medabots

Medabots 2

Medabots 3

Medabots 4

Medabots 5: Susutake Mura no Tenkousei

Navi Medabots

Medabots G

Medabots Two: CORE

