The “meat war” breaks out when Minister Garzón recommends reducing his consumption

07/08/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, has unleashed a real “war” by recommending reducing the consumption of meat to avoid health risks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The livestock sector and much of the opposition have attacked him, while environmental organizations such as Greenpeace have welcomed his words “with satisfaction”, but waiting for them to crystallize into “concrete measures”.

This new «meat war»Broke out yesterday when the Minister published a message on a social network warning about the risks of excessive consumption of meat.

With the slogan # LessCarneMásVida, Garzón echoed the demands of scientists and international organizations about the “enormous impact of livestock, especially industrial livestock”, on human health and that of the planet.

“14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock, especially macro-farms, while for us to have 1 kilo of beef, 15,000 liters of water are required”, said the Minister in his message.

“It is the first time that a Ministry has taken a clear position in favor of reducing meat consumption & rdquor ;, declared hours later the head of agriculture at Greenpeace Spain, Luís Ferreirim.

However, he described it as “inadmissible and paradoxical & rdquor; that, on the one hand, citizens are asked to reduce their meat consumption and, on the other, new licenses be granted to open macro-farms “at the rate of 1.5 per day.”

The NGO took the opportunity to request a moratorium on factory farming and support for ecological farming to face the climate emergency. “Each person in Spain consumes about 275 grams of meat per day when scientific recommendations indicate a maximum of about 300 per week,” Greenpeace pointed out.

Spain tops the European ranking of meat consumption

The environmental group has highlighted that it has been warning of excessive meat consumption for several years, especially in Spain, since it heads the European ranking.

“Each person consumes about 275 grams a day,” when scientific recommendations for a healthy and sustainable diet indicate a maximum of about 300 grams a week & rdquor ;, he indicated.

Greenpeace considers it “essential” to launch “public awareness and information campaigns”, but considers it “much more important to adopt other more forceful measures”. Among them, the following:

Establish an immediate moratorium on factory farming Develop a plan to reduce the intensive livestock herd Bet on a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that supports small-scale organic production Establish criteria for reducing the consumption of meat and other derivatives animals in public purchase and support of products from extensive agroecological-based livestock. End subsidies for advertising and promotion of meat and dairy products Update nutritional guides with new scientific recommendations, such as the “health diet planetary & rdquor ;.

At the other extreme, the Spanish meat sector has shown its outrage with the Minister’s campaign, considering that the data are “false” and cause “damage and discredit without scientific basis or rigor.”

“Enough of so much gratuitous attack on a sector that also decontaminates”cried Pedro Barato, president of Asaja.

UPA’s livestock secretary, Román Santalla, considers Garzón’s words “harmful to rural areas”, as well as “irresponsible” and “based on untrue information.”

Open letter from the livestock-meat sector to the Minister

The presidents of the Interprofessional of the Iberian Pig (Asici), of Poultry Meat (Avianza), for the Boost of the Rabbit Sector (Intercun), of the Sheep and Goat (Interovic), of the White Capa Porcine (Interporc) and of the Meat of Vacuno (Provacuno) have described Garzón’s words as “defamation” in an open letter published yesterday.

They see “worrying” that a minister “makes a series of erroneous or unfocused statements, and also do so through public channels, trying to create an artificial confrontation with a sector, the beef cattleman, who plays a social and economic role of the first magnitude in our country«.

They highlight the employment created by the sector and its “strong environmental commitments with verifiable results.” And they call for collaboration and dialogue to achieve a “climate of understanding.”

Greenpeace statement: https://es.greenpeace.org/es/sala-de-prensa/comunicados/greenpeace-celebra-el-posicionamiento-hoy-del-gobierno-sobre-la-reduccion-del-consumo-de- meat-but-asks-to-go-from-words-to-action /

You may also be interested in: Do you want to help save the planet? start by eating less meat