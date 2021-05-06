the measure of discord

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Government of Spain presented to the European Union has only raised controversy. Probably the most controversial measure, because it affects practically everyone, is to impose tolls on all roads by 2024. Initially, the possibility of paying for use of state highways and highways was considered, although now it is also confirmed that regional ones are included in the plan and that it is very close to becoming a reality.

The plan is to start with the 12,000 kilometers of state highways and highways and then implement tolls in the 14,000 kilometers of national highways one lane remaining. At the moment there is no talk of local or regional roads, but it would already be a measure that would affect all drivers at some point. The next step would be to open a process negotiation with the autonomous administrations to agree on the conditions.

Initially it was proposed that it not affect all users, but eventually they will have to pay both private drivers and carriers, including nationals and foreigners. There is still no talk about the rates, but the Government speaks of “affordable rates” and also of reductions or discounts for the less favored. Another thing that will be regulated is that for professionals it is the contractor who has to pay and that the money does not come out of the trucker’s pocket like that, although it is not yet specified.

According to various sources, the cost of tolls should be between 3 and 5 cents per kilometer so that the deficit of 8,000 million euros accumulated by road maintenance at the national level can be ended. With these rates, at an average of 4 cents per kilometer, a trip of Madrid to Valencia could cost 14 euros, while going to La Coruña would cost about 22 euros. Although the vehicles are already highly taxed, it seems that it is not enough for the conservation of the Spanish roads.

In the words of the Government, “the imposition of a payment per use would allow guarantee the conservation of the road network, in addition to generating incentives towards greater efficiency in this mode of transport, which in turn results in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions ”. I still know consider that there are some exceptions, Pere Navarro mentioned that “normally the daily, daily trip, for work reasons, is exempt”. But the Traffic Director also defended the measure with phrases such as “when you go by train, you do not go free” or referring to the payment per use that is present in much of Europe.

On Portugal, France and Italy this system has been in operation for a long time. Also in other countries like Sweden, Holland or Denmark; that pay annual flat rates instead of paying per kilometer traveled. At the other extreme is Germany, where all highways are free, similar to what we have seen in Spain so far. What is clear is that many impose tolls on expressways, but none on conventional roads. We will see how this controversial measure progresses.

Source: The Country