“The measure of closure of the hotel industry is designed to harm the Community of Madrid”

Enrique Ossorio was until March 10 the Minister of Education and Youth of the Community of Madrid. After the call for elections, and the departure of the councilors of Cs, added to these powers those of the portfolios of Science, Universities and Innovation and Culture and Tourism, in addition to the spokesperson of the Executive. He is also in charge of writing the PP program for 4-M. 20 minutes You have discussed these and other current issues with him.

The regional government has been working with half the members for 20 days. How is the day to day?

Same as before. We are satisfied with the work that this government has done since August 2019 and now all the councilors are ensuring that this level of activity continues until May 4. We are a government with full powers, we only have the restrictions of the electoral law regarding the events that are organized. We want to continue working effectively during these months, it is a commission from President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

President Sánchez said that the elections had blocked 600 million euros in aid. Is that so?

It is absolutely not true. When I saw those statements, the truth is that I felt someone else’s shame. He said that we were delaying 600 million aid from the (central) government. The problem with these aid is that they do not arrive. It is not the problem of the Community of Madrid, it is not the problem of the elections, no. The problem is that they do not arrive. The European funds for transformation, resilience and recovery are not coming. In Education, we had the Sector Conference on February 8th. That day they told us the amount of funds and the subjects for which they could be used. We are at the end of March and we have not heard from again. We do not know how much money we have or what we can spend it on specifically.

Before calling the elections, the Executive was working on large projects, such as metro extensions. Go ahead?

Yes. All the procedures that were in the tender for subway lines, interchanges … These projects have a very long technical process until the works begin.

What do you think about the signing of Toni Cantó?

I think it is a great asset. We are very satisfied in the PP that he comes, that he is going to contribute with us so that Isabel Díaz Ayuso is the president of the Community of Madrid in the coming years.

After 4-M, would you form a government again with Cs?

The experience has been positive. I think a lot has been done. We have also had our disagreements, as it cannot be otherwise in a coalition, but it must be recognized that the government has worked very well. That said, honestly, we prefer a sufficient majority, a very large majority that allows us a government that can act with full capacity. Because we still don’t have a budget after all this time.

Why didn’t the regional accounts come out for 2021?

Since October, Mr. Aguado had a budget made by all of us and he stopped it for four months. In January we managed to reach an agreement with him. The problem is that it said that they wanted 1,000 million more for the councils of Cs and did not clarify why. When we managed to reach an agreement, we went to speak with Vox. And then the situation between Vox and Cs was irreconcilable and there was no way to reach any agreement. In fact, on the day that the Assembly was dissolved, we were already throwing in the towel because there was no way to reach an agreement.

The Ministry of Health recommends closing the interior of the hotel industry based on incidents of 150 cases. What do you think of this measure?

I think there is a serious suspicion that it is designed by the Government to harm Madrid. Everything we are seeing seems to indicate that they are choosing exactly the ratios for Madrid to enter. It seems wrong to us because according to our health authorities, 80% of infections occur in the family environment and we have no evidence that the problem of infections is in the restaurant industry. As always, the Government of the Nation makes broad brush measures and we carry out surgical measures, we try to stop the pandemic in those areas where there is more incidence.

If this measure is taken to the Interterritorial and ends up being mandatory … would they comply but would they resort as with the perimeter closure?

We can do two performances. One is to go to court. Another would be to take a different normative measure of the Community of Madrid. The regulation of the Interterritorial Council itself says that the agreements have to be unanimous to be binding. And if you do not have that unanimity, we do not consider it mandatory. That is why we have appealed the last agreement of the Interterritorial.

What would you recommend to Madrilenians at Easter: go out to stimulate the regional economy or limit movements?

Let them do what they want, but always do it with all the security measures. In a museum, in a concert, at home, in the hotel industry … wherever the Madrilenian is, I tell him that he has all the freedom in the world to do whatever he wants, but to comply with the measures.

As the current head of Tourism … what do you think of Madrid being referred to as a drunken destination?

It has been terrible for us. Very recently in favor of the Madrid brand, tourism and those countries that are part of the European Union, which are our brother countries. They insult their tourists. Can there be wrong behaviors of some? Of course, here in Madrid and everywhere else, but tourism in Madrid is of quality: culture, going to shows, shopping …

Is foreign tourism compatible with health security?

We will always defend tourism and freedom, but in a pandemic, a state has to control its borders. Especially because of the derivative that is being seen now with the variants. It is compatible that the things are open with that the measures are taken to avoid the infection of the virus.

How do the elections leave the Master Law of Education?

It continues to be processed exactly the same. At the moment it is on public display and citizens, associations, whoever wants, can make observations to us until today. The next step is the debate in the School Council. We already announced it: in the face of the Celaá Law, which was reached with a super-emergency procedure, we wanted everyone to have an opinion on the Master Law. Once all these steps are finished, it will go to the Governing Council and it will be sent to the Assembly.

What do you think about the ministry’s proposal to update the resumes?

For the academic year 2022/2023 the curriculum has to be there and for that it is necessary that some state decrees be issued, that we later dictate autonomic development decrees and that the publishers, when they have everything, do the books. Therefore, what we want to ask the ministry is to put the batteries and stop documents like these, abstract. That we go from the muses to the theater. If not, then they will say that we are late.

And what do you think about less rote learning?

It seems to me very good that you not only learn, but that you know how to apply these learnings to life. That is essential. But let’s never hope that without teachers explaining, students will learn to be competent. The competition includes learning the subject, because if I don’t know anything about History, I won’t be able to apply it to my daily life.

How many teachers are already vaccinated?

The latest data is that more than 84,000 teachers of the 110,000 we have in public and private education have already been vaccinated. The condition for moving faster is that more doses are arriving, because the Ministry of Health has the capacity to put 100,000 a day.