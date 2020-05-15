The next time you watch a chapter from The Last Dance, don’t skip the intro. Michael Jordan’s series has several reasons to watch it in slow motion or pay close attention (although you will most certainly repeat it) to understand both the fast video scenes and the value of the images.

The series that reviews different moments in the sports life of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, especially the 1997-98 season, It has revealed some aspects in the environment of the NBA legend, both unknown and others that were forgotten and that are reviewed in the blink of an eye in the intro, which we will now remove.

Three blocks

Jordan’s series intro lasts 30 seconds, divided into three blocks. The first of them has 10 video scenes showing euphoria and festivities, reflecting the glorious part of Jordan’s career,

The second block, in which gray tones predominate, show only three images of Jordan (no videos) with what the press published, including speculation about the end (or future of the franchise) of the Bulls’ hegemony.

The third and final block is dedicated especially to the people who surrounded Jordan’s success. Are 10 scenes, in which Jordan appears only in three. In the rest Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and Phil Jackson are featured.

In the case of Pippen, Rodman and Jackson, the scenes show two faces, both joyous or festive, as well as concern, which finally lead to the iconic move against Utah.

Homage to Kobe

As much in the 20 scenes as in almost all the images, the protagonism falls on Jordan or the other protagonists of the Chicago Bulls, except in the second image of the second block, we are talking about the image where Jordan is next to Kobe Bryant, in the 1998 All-Stars, to which Kobe was invited when he was 19 years old.

It turns out that this image is a small tribute to the former Lakers player, Jordan’s friend and who died in January in a helicopter crash. The photograph was not part of the original intro, however, Jordan asked that his friend be included in some way, to appear in each of the series’ 10 chapters, according to RK Sports.

Although the second block deals with criticism and other gray aspects, the presence of Kobe would justify the support of his friends in those difficult times.

It should be remembered that Jordan cried during one of the emotional tributes to Kobe, in Los Angeles, because he had a very significant relationship with the legend of the Lakers.