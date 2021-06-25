The meaning behind the colors of the new LGBTQ flag



With this new design, we seek to be more inclusive.

June is the most important month for the LGBT community because on the 28th of this month it is celebrated Gay Pride Day, date in which the streets of various places around the world are filled with rainbow flags in order to raise the voice in the search for equality and respect on the issue of sexual diversity.

The origins of the famous flag of the LGBTQ community has its origins in the late 70s and at that time 6 colors were captured on this canvas. Now, in 2021, the community struggle has become more inclusive, prompting some modifications to the flag by adding new colors to it.

In 1978, Gilbert Baker created the famous flag, The same one that was first seen at a gay march in San Francisco and the colors mean the following:

Red: Life

Orange: Health

Yellow: The Sun

Green: Nature

Blue: Serenity

Violet: Spirit

The new design has been proposed by Daniel Quasar, a graphic designer and great community activist, and is called “Progress: A Pride Flag Reboot”.

What Quasar did is join the colors of the transsexual flag (pink, blue and white) and add black and brown as a sign of inclusion to give visibility to the fight against racism and honor people with dark skin as members of the community.

Quasar also did not want to modify the dimensions of the flag but he did interpret the stripes as a union but each one separate. Adding the new triangle colors shows an inclusion that complements them in many ways.

What do you think of this new flag?

