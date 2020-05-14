The action of Madrid 1-0 and referee Mark Clattenburg.

It is not common among the refereeing guild to recognize errors in public, and less if this has happened in a game as momentous as a final of the European Cup can be. English referee Mark Clattenburg has broken that habit by admitting that Real Madrid’s goal in the 2016 Champions League final, held in Milan against Atlético, was offside. The goal of Sergio Ramos, in the 14th minute, would be equaled by Yannick Carrasco when there were few minutes left. The title was finally conquered by Madrid on penalties (5-3). “In that final, Real Madrid went 1-0 in the first half, but the goal was offside for very little. We found out at the break. It was a difficult action and my assistant failed, ”Clattenburg said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

That goal by Ramos has always been at the center of the controversy of that final. The ball came out very touched from a lateral fault from the left executed by Toni Kroos. After combing Bale, Savic and Ramos became entangled in grips before the latter clinched the goal against Oblak. For Madrid fans, the play was already a penalty. For the rojiblancos, Ramos started offside, which nullified the possible maximum penalty and the goal. Clattenburg received protests from Godín and Simeone at the break, on the way to the locker room. The Uruguayan coach and central defender insistently demanded the offside of Ramos. With the VAR technology, which was not used in the maximum continental competition until last season, that goal probably would not have gone up to the scoreboard.

Before Carrasco equalized Ramos’ goal, Clattenburg signaled a penalty in favor of Atlético. Pepe’s right boot contacted Fernando Torres’ shin inside the area and the Portuguese angrily protested the referee signaling the maximum penalty. “Pepe fouled Torres. He was furious and he said to me in perfect English: “That is never a penalty, Mark.” [en referencia a la pena máxima en el minuto 47 que falló Griezmann]. I said, ‘Your first goal shouldn’t have gone up on the scoreboard,’ and he fell silent. People will think it’s weird, because two mistakes don’t make a hit. The referees do not think so, but the players do. I knew that if I said that, I would accept the situation. It was no fun refereeing him, you had to be constantly watching him, ”says Clattenburg now.

In the interview, the English referee, who was helped that night in Milan by linemen Simon Beck and Jake Collin, also pointed out that one of the five footballers who had the most difficulty controlling on a pitch was precisely Pepe. He admits that he studied him to better interpret his reactions in the field.

In the 119th minute of the extension, Carrasco and the Portuguese central defender had a rifirrafe that ended with the latter rolling on the ground. Clattenburg didn’t bite and stuck his tongue out at the Real Madrid defender. “When I did, I was thinking, ‘Are you lazy to be that big?’ Pepe was rolling on the floor, acting. He tried twice to see if he expelled an Atlético player. Another referee would have stung, but I had done my homework. Although he tried not to let himself be carried away by prejudice, I knew his way of thinking well and it took me to try to lead him. He was a player you couldn’t trust. A game could be being easy and, suddenly, he was doing something ”, finished the Briton.

