The McLaren F1 that could break all auction records

Those of you who have been in this house for a while know of our devotion to the McLaren F1. We consider it one of the best cars ever, a car that changed forever what should be expected of a supercar: despite being the fastest car of the moment, it was a perfectly usable car on a daily basis, and it was even practical. Despite this, his driving experience was pure and analog. We have already dedicated an extensive special in Diariomotor, but today, we are going to talk to you about one of the most special units of its short run.

Only 106 units of the McLaren F1 were built, and of those 106 units, only 64 units were road cars. When a unit goes on sale, it is news, and in recent years, they have already entered the eight figures. It is one of the most highly rated cars in history, yet some units joyfully amass miles and are used frequently – properly, they don’t deserve to be stuck in heated garages forever. The unit that Gooding & Company puts up for auction could break all trading records.

The suitcases of the McLaren F1 were custom designed for its three trunks. The ones in this unit were never used.

The auction will take place in August at Pebble Beach, the most exclusive elegance contest in the United States, and an event where millionaires and billionaires exchange super-priced cars like someone who exchanged stickers at school. That is, the place where the target audience of the McLaren F1 is. The unit in question is the 25th of the total of 106 units manufactured, has only 387 km on the odometer – it has traveled about 40 km a year since it was produced – and it is the only one painted in Creighton Brown color.

This color is a tribute to one of the executives who contributed the most to establish McLaren as a manufacturer of street cars. Being such a low mileage car, it even keeps its original tires, made in 1995. The car is accompanied by the first edition of Driving Ambition – the official McLaren F1 book – as well as the commemorative Tag Heuer watch, the original titanium tools and an original brand tool cart, part of the workshop maintenance kit. It also includes your original suitcases.

We do not recommend driving it with its original tires. They will be crystallized and will not have any grip.

The unit features a stylish interior in beige and black leather, plus brown Alcantara. The car is in perfect mechanical and aesthetic condition. Despite this, its 627 hp S70 / 2 6.1 V12 engine has not yet completed its break-in, and its exhaust system has barely been “cured” by the heat of the propellant. It is an almost newborn car, and everything indicates that it will break all auction price records. Gooding & Company estimates its auction price at 15 million dollars, but personally I believe that its price will exceed the barrier of 20 million for the first time.

In case you’re curious, the car was handed over to a Japanese collector, where it spent the last 26 years locked up in a garage.