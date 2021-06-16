The McCartneys share their recipes to save the planet – El Sol de México

“Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen” is the name of the book in which Paul McCartney and his daughters, Estella and Mary, will share more than 90 Linda recipes, dishes made from plants to “save the planet and feed the soul “and that are part of the so-called” compassionate eating “.

Although to read it in Spanish we will have to wait until 2022 (Dome Book), on June 24 this work (“Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen”) will go on sale in English, in which some of the free recipes from meat that McCartney’s late wife served at the family table more than 30 years ago.

A book in which the British singer, as well as his daughters, the photographer, filmmaker and gastronomic writer Mary and the designer Stella, have participated, with the aim of updating Linda’s kitchen, as well as reinventing her most beloved recipes for a modern kitchen. based on the vegetable.

It is a cookbook in which Paul, Mary and Stella propose dishes of a diet without meat or dairy products, ingredients based on a diet “beneficial for the planet” since being centered on plants can reduce the carbon footprint of the food “up to 73%”.

Specifically, along with family favorites such as American-style pancakes, meatless chili, sausage rolls, and the traditional meatloaf, Paul, Mary, and Stella share the dishes they cook the most at home: Pad Thai, jackfruit burgers, Panazella salad, and crunchy pecan crackers, to name just a few of the recipes in this book.

In addition, the work includes personal stories and intimate family photos that span three decades of this family’s life.

On June 29, the official presentation of the book will take place virtually, an event in which Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney will share their favorite dishes or those they cook the most at home.

They will also talk – he has detailed Dome Books – about life in the McCartney household and how they were inspired by Linda’s “kindness and compassion.”

Linda McCartney, the publisher added, “believed in tasty, honest, meatless food and the shared pleasure that eating well can bring.”

In addition to being an activist, she was the first female photographer to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, exhibiting at the Victoria & Albert Museum and the National Portrait Gallery in the United Kingdom and the United States.

