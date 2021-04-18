The Mazda MX-81 Aria, a definition of the idyllic union between Italy and Japan

Three decades later, the Mazda MX-5 needs no introduction. But the first model to wear the “MX” badge is less famous, and once you’ve seen it, you’ll probably never forget it. Revealed in 1981, the Mazda MX-81 Aria It was a prototype created by the Italian design house Bertone, who with the running gear of a Mazda 323 created a futuristic wedge-shaped sports car.

With its gold paint, a huge cabin that looks like a greenhouse, and pop-up lights, the prototype stood out a lot in the Tokyo Motor Show. However, with its square recessed steering wheel, an onboard TV screen, and the front seats that swayed sideways, the interior was arguably even more radical. It was a unique concept that certainly met the challenging spirit sought in future models to be built under the “MX” label.

We have already seen that aesthetics have been part of Mazda’s DNA since time immemorial. The Hiroshima-based company has worked with important and reputable designers and bodybuilders across the globe, partnerships that have resulted in some street models that have symbolized Mazda’s growth as a benchmark brand within and outside the Japanese borders. . And it all started in the 1960s, when the company got in touch with a promising youngster: Nuccio Bertone.

After several production models and joint prototypes since the FamilyIn 1981, Mazda asked Bertone if Italians could design an attractive product for them for the next car shows. The only requirement required was that he use the basic structure of the contemporary 323 (current Mazda3) and keep the wheelbase of 2.36 meters. The chief designer at the time, Marc dechamps, got down to work, and the result was the one we are dealing with in these lines, the Mazda MX-81 Aria.

It was a two-door coupe with four wedge-shaped seats, something quite typical for Bertone at the time. Those most connoisseurs of the four-wheel world will note that the MX-81 certainly resembles the 1979 Volvo Tundra Concept, also designed by Bertone, and from which the Citroën BX later emerged. On the MX-81, the taillights were integrated into the C-pillars, something that became fashionable much later when the Focus from Ford reached the European market as a substitute for Escort in 1998.

The proportions were formed to take into account the dimensions of the mechanics, which at the time was still a completely new way of designing a concept car. The result was a different but unadorned look in which each element complemented the next in a fully integrated design. It combined the refined with the minimalist, while its large cabin, which made up almost half of the body, offered a cozy interior and, above all, extremely bright.

Notable was the value of drag coefficient (Cd) of the Mazda MX-81: 0.29, a true achievement almost 40 years ago. However, it was the steering wheel what was done with the true center of the show. It was made up of a flexible plastic belt that ran around a fixed rectangular shell. This housing included the controls and button switches that we could find in any other car, although they were combined with a CRT television screen to display the relevant information.

On the MX-81, the traditional steering wheel was dropped and replaced with a circular belt mechanism that rotated around a rectangular frame with the aim of free up more cabin space. However, just as Volvo was too conservative a brand to dare to put the Tundra into production, Mazda was also too cautious to put the MX-81 on the streets. Only elements of the front design and the practicable headlamps were found in the 323 F sold eight years later.

Now, four decades later, Mazda has wanted to recreate the images taken in Milan in 1981, specifically in the Piazza Duomo. And it turns out that, although it has perished in oblivion for many years, the prototype kept in a warehouse in Fuchizaki for years has been completely restored. Fortunately, it has been kept in good condition, with only a few moisture problems. Days later, the car was moved to Mazda headquarters, where it underwent a full check-up.

Paying the utmost attention to detail, the original 1.5-liter 130 hp engine It was overhauled again, from the block, radiator and battery to the water pump. The brakes and steering were also overhauled, as was the compendium of the electrical system. Once everything had been checked both inside and out, the car was ready for a series of tests on the track. On March 3, 2020, just two weeks after its discovery in Japan, the prototype was transferred to Belgium.

A little later the second phase of the restoration would begin, which was carried out in Turin, Italy, by the specialist SuperStile. The restorer focused primarily on paint and sheet metal work to restore it to its original condition and color. Work was also done on the interior, giving the upholstery new life, and new functional headlights were installed. Finally, Mazda has managed to recreate the photograph taken in Milan, although this time the MX-81 Aria has posed together with the latest member of the MX saga, the MX-30.

Source: Mazda

Photo gallery:

Photos