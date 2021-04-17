The Mazatlán and the Atlas of the Argentine Cocca tie without goals in the Clausura

04/17/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

EFE / Mazatlan

The Mazatlán FC and the Atlas by Argentine coach Diego Cocca they tied this Friday without goals in match of the fifteenth day of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer. The result kept Atlas in sixth place in the standings with 22 points and Mazatlán continued as the eleventh best team in the table with 18.

Mazatlán gave control of the match in the first half to Atlas, who had Diego Barbosa and Renato Ibarra from Ecuador to the elements that tried to create offensive play in the match. In the 36th minute, Ibarra made the action clearer at the start when he shot a ball from medium distance that was rejected by goalkeeper Ricardo Gutiérrez.

Despite his good first half, Cocca decided to take Ibarra out at the start of the second half, which caused Atlas to decrease in attack. The little association of the Rojinegros allowed Mazatlán to grow, which approached the area with more security to make its only two shots on goal courtesy of Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta and Brazilian Giovanni Oliveira.

Two hours before, the Necaxa and Querétaro drew without goals at the beginning of the fifteenth day of the Clausura, a duel with little football and many fouls that spoiled the game. The tie kept Necaxa in last place in the standings with 11 points and Querétaro kept their tenth place in the table with 18 points.

The day will continue on Saturday when Puebla visits San Luis, Guadalajara will host Tijuana and América of Argentine coach Santiago Solari against Cruz Azul of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, a match in which the first place of the classification is disputed . On Sunday the duels between Pumas UNAM-Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna-Toluca and Monterrey-Pachuca will be played; León-Juárez FC will end the fifteenth matchday on Monday, the third to last in the regular Clausura calendar.