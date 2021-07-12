The mayors ministers leave their positions and Ábalos meditates if he continues in the PSOE Secretariat

Raquel Sánchez, Isabel Rodríguez and Diana Morant. (Photo: . / RTVE)

Pedro Sánchez has remodeled his Government by printing a new seal to the Council of Ministers, more municipalist. The presence of three mayors proves it. This Sunday, the three councilors elected by the president have had to leave their rods of command to, tomorrow, swear or promise their new positions before King Felipe.

Thus, the City Council of Gandia (Valencia) has convened two extraordinary and urgent plenary sessions this morning, in which the departure and removal of the socialist mayor Diana Morant from the post was approved, after her election as Minister of Science and Innovation. After presenting his resignation, he has promised that he will “leave his skin in office to achieve” a more prosperous and sustainable future “, a mission for which he hopes” to measure up. ” Now José Manuel Prieto, number two of the socialist candidacy, is the new mayor.

In his farewell speech to the mayor’s office, Morant commented that he has lived “with intensity and honor, successes and errors, ten years dedicated to improving the lives of the people who live in our city, ten years working with perseverance and enthusiasm in our city ​​council, six of them in the mayor’s office, a decade that leaves me with memories, experiences and lessons ”.

After highlighting that a few days ago she would not have imagined that this situation would occur, she added that she resigns to be mayor and councilor of Gandía because it is “incompatible with my new mission as Minister of Science and Technology, a position that I have accepted with all the will but with the promise and the conviction to leave my skin to continue transforming the mechanisms and positions that lead us towards a more prosperous and sustainable future from another dimension. I hope to rise to the occasion ”.

For Diana Morant, this opportunity to be a minister “is a success for the city, for everyone, for our city project that joins the path initiated by the Government of Spain and Europe towards a green and digital transition that ensures for equality and social cohesion and that it does not leave anyone behind, a project that we are developing with all economic and social agents ”.

Read more

At Gavá, Raquel Sánchez, has used the same phrase as her partner, “letting go of her skin” is what she promises in her new position as Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. PSC councilor Gemma Badia will be his successor. He has also resigned this Sunday in an emergency plenary session. He had been in office since 2014.

The future new Minister of Transport thanked Pedro Sánchez for his confidence in the appointment: “it is an incredible honor to work for my country, for Spain, for Catalonia, for my city, from this dimension. It is a challenge that I take on with great humility and determination. I am going to leave my skin to do everything possible to improve this country ”, she indicated, visibly moved.

Sánchez has promised that she will exercise her new position with “responsibility, rigor, honesty, determination and, above all, great humility”, convinced that after a year and a half of a “terrible pandemic”, the moment of a transition will come. they must tackle the great challenges: “the best for Spain will be the best for Catalonia and for Gavà”.

And he has revealed that when the Prime Minister proposed to join the executive, he showed his availability, although he had an “ambivalent” feeling because this meant leaving the City Council of his hometown, after seven years as mayor.

In Puertollano, Isabel Rodríguez, the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, has done the same, resign as mayor in an urgent plenary session held this Sunday at City Hall. In it he stated that he is leaving office “to serve Spain, knowing that by contributing to our country I will also be helping our city”, he assured.

In her speech to the plenary session, Rodríguez, very moved, assured that the two years of work at the head of the mayor’s office have been “very rewarding and also intense.” Until now, the mayor of Puertollano has had words of gratitude for her government team, of which she has said she feels “very proud”, and for all the councilors of the corporation to whom she has asked “unity and to continue working in defense of the interest general”.

Rodríguez has thanked the local administration, “the closest to the neighbors”; to public employees and heads of service, as well as to his communication office, “a job that is not seen but which are the ones that have put up with the less friendly face that we all have on some occasions.

He has assured to have felt “very supported throughout this time by other public administrations such as the Diputación de Ciudad Real or the Government of Castilla La-Mancha, which from minute zero marked Puertollano on its agenda.”

“I will continue working for all of them within a government that does not lose the perspective of the street,” said Rodríguez, who also thanked “Pedro Sánchez for trusting in her.” The new minister has also apologized “for the mistakes made, because I am human and I am wrong.” “I would rather err by action than by omission,” stressed Rodríguez, who “recalled the hardest moments of the pandemic that devastated the entire world and all those men and women from Puertollano who left us because of the virus.”

Ábalos’s loss of confidence

For his part, the current Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, will decide this week whether to resign from that post, after his dismissal as Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda in the remodeling of the Government announced yesterday, as they have indicated to the Efe Agency sources from its environment.

According to these socialist sources, Ábalos would have interpreted his departure from the government as a loss of confidence of the president in him, which leads him to consider his continuity as number three of the party just three months after the celebration of the 40th Federal Congress of the PSOE. Ficho congress will take place from October 15 to 17 in Valencia and the party is already working on its preparation.

Ábalos heads the organizing committee, together with the Deputy Secretary General, Adriana Lastra, and the Secretary for Territorial Coordination, Santos Cerdán.

The new Council of Ministers of Pedro Sánchez. (Photo: .)

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE