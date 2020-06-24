A disturbing signal emerged amid the economic crisis that was exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic and drowns many municipalities: the mayor of Zárate promotes the creation of a stamp that would have a value of $ 100, and with his proposal the alarms went off because from the opposition they believe that could function as a quasi-currency.

The idea of Osvaldo Cáffaro is actually called « Solidarity footprint”And is supported by a decree published in the Municipal Gazette on April 8, when, through an ordinance, the possibility of accepting « goods and services » as payment of « taxes due or due«

Attentive to the stir caused by the project, the community chief came out to clarify that « it is not a quasi-currency because it will not have circulation”, Since it would only serve so that a group of merchants that owes municipal taxes can cancel the food debts.

« They were bad cases in a certain way, for an amount of around 7 million pesos, and today we do not have the possibility to initiate any legal action, ”the Peronist mayor explained in statements to channel A24.

The stamp would serve, in principle, to buy merchandise in about 40 stores in the food sector (warehouses and bakeries among them), which are included among the debtors of the municipality.

« Instead of saying to someone, « Go shopping at such a place, » we say, « You have a quota of so much money to go to a certain store, with this price list. » You can’t go anywhere« Caffaro explained so that it is understood how the system would work.

However, voices emerged from the opposition that They warned of the possibility that this could be distorted, begin to be exchanged outside the established circuit and become a first step for the quasi-currencies to return in other districts..

« ‘The stamp ’is a quasi currency that is plain and simple illegal”, Sentenced from the block of councilors of Together for the Change of Zarate. « The media had to press for the Mayor Cáffaro to launder, which he ordered to print stamps for 7 million, with a nominal value of 100 each so that the residents buy in the markets that are being » squeezed « by the municipality, » they denounced.

« Obviously, the butcher with that ‘stamp’ cannot replace meat, nor can the baker go to the wholesaler of flour, but the Municipality of Zárate wants to impose it by force, » they said through a statement to which Infobae had access.

In mid-April, creating alternative tools as an option to deal with a growing crisis, but the president Alberto Fernández He forcefully discarded it: « Quasi-currencies are banished in Argentina, they were an emergency that had to do with the convertibility crisis. We now have to be careful”, Indicated at that time the Head of State.

Mayor Cáffaro had already been news during the quarantine: a month ago, Sergio Berni He appeared at the door of the municipal monitoring center, complained that he was not allowed to enter to see the cameras due to a case of insecurity and launched harsh accusations against the communal chief.

In a home video that went viral, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security shot: “More than 15 minutes ago we waited to enter. Obviously in Zárate, if it is not a real estate business, which is the only thing that interests the mayor, health, education and security is what interests him least. That is why we are as we are ».

One day later, Cáffaro accused the Kicillof official of being irresponsible and of putting on a show for television cameras: “There are a whole series of coincidences that are not so casual. There are a series of times, of videos, of things that happen that they look more like a Rambo movie than the action a minister should have«

“A Municipality is a Municipality and a police station is a police station. You can’t show up here kicking doors. The degree of irresponsibility is very great. What happened it was a piece of armed teletheater« He concluded.