The mayor of Valladolid speaks thus resoundingly about ‘La Voz Kids’ after the elimination of his daughter

Óscar Puente, socialist mayor of Valladolid, has praised the Antena 3 La Voz Kids program without palliative after his daughter Carmen was left at the gates of the grand final.

The young woman, with an undeniable talent and who has moved artists like David Bisbal and Aitana, performed I’ll never love again, by Lady Gaga. “I have gone from singing in my room, by myself, with my father, to singing on a television show. By now I am more sure of myself. I don’t need everyone’s approval so much, I give it to myself ”, highlighted Carmen, who underlined:“ I am very grateful to my father, if he had not signed me up, I would not be here ”.

The entire jury valued her performance very positively, although perhaps the most explicit was Melendi: “I empathize with Carmen a lot. It seems to me that he sings like angels, he has an incredible feeling, a wonderful sweetness. And it reminds me so much of my daughter Carlota that it’s crazy ”.

David Bisbal did not fall short in his assessment either, who pointed out: “Carmen sings so easily that it seems that she is not making any kind of effort.”

Although he could not go to the grand final, Óscar Puente has highlighted the treatment that the Antena 3 program gives to children. “It has not been. The experience in any case has been unforgettable. A thousand thanks to the coaches and the entire Antena 3 and Universal team for the wonderful treatment they give to the boys and girls in the contest. #LaVozKids ”, he wrote on Twitter.

The mayor has encouraged other parents to try if they think their son or daughter can make it.

“It is worth living it. They are looked after a lot in the program and camaraderie is encouraged more than competition. The logical fears of exposing a child disappear as soon as you verify the humanity of the entire team ”, he assured.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

