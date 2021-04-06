The mayor of Valladolid does not give credit to the “manifest robbery” of FC Barcelona against his hometown team

The Mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Puente, used his personal Twitter account to give his opinion on the defeat of the Real Valladolid before him FC Barcelona, which began by cataloging directly as “theft”, without any kind of concealment. “The theft is obvious. It is an inconceivable shame “.

“Mother of beautiful Love. What shamelessness. Minute 80 and still we go 0-0. There are 11 heroes of blanquivioleta today. What indecency ”, commented Óscar Puente. “I think the referee should go into the Barça dressing room to scold them. They almost did not win. They have not lived up to their great work. He has been far above them “, wrote after the 1-0 of the Barça, to later make reference to plays of other parties in which the VAR had made an appearance, but in some of the FC Barcelona – Real Valladolid not.

All my support to the @realvalladolid players who have given a soccer lesson today at the Camp Nou. And to Nacho for speaking clearly. It’s good that they tease you and on top of that you have to pretend you haven’t heard. https://t.co/zmCuspy6k0 – Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) April 5, 2021

In addition, the mayor of Valladolid replicated the video with the interview with Nacho, in which he spoke that “the referees want to bite LaLiga” and that “it is a lack of respect for the players. We leave with a stupid face ”. Puente took advantage of these statements to end up supporting the Blanquivioletas. “All my support to the Real Valladolid players, who today gave a football lesson at the Camp Nou. And to Nacho for speaking clearly. It’s good that they tease you and on top of that you have to pretend you haven’t heard. “