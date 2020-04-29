This Tuesday at noon, after learning that 20 prisoners were released and returned to their homes in the municipality, the mayor of San Miguel, Jaime Méndez, published a series of tweets to express his fear and complain about this judicial decision.

“Aggravated robbery, sexual abuse, fraud, extortion, illegitimate deprivation of liberty, drug sales … These are just some of the reasons why more than 20 prisoners were detained and returned to San Miguel these days. Every person deserves decent conditions in prison; Among them, being protected from the effects of the coronavirus. But that the prisoners return to their houses and neighborhoods, the same environments where they committed the crimes that motivated their arrest, clearly is not the solution“Said Méndez.

Then he completed: “The judges who make those decisions and those who promote this type of policy, at a minimum, They are disrespecting the vast majority of honest neighbors who want and deserve to live in peace. Especially to the victims of those same crimes and their families. And of course, also, to the security forces, who day by day risk their lives in the prosecution of crime and today redouble their effort and service, in the context of this pandemic. ”

In August 2016, Méndez succeeded Joaquín de la Torre in the quartermaster, before being elected first councilor. In 2019, he renewed his mandate for four more years after winning the municipal elections with the Together for Change ballot.

In dialogue with InfobaeHe reaffirmed what was said on his social networks and maintained: “I have no doubt that all prisoners deserve the dignified conditions to comply with the confinement, including protecting them from the coronavirus. But this is not the solution. We took it with concern, it was something that was being talked about and of course it could happen“

Méndez affirmed that he is aware of who are the 20 inmates who were released and are enjoying house arrest: “We know them by our own means, by being close to each neighborhood and each territory. We have the necessary information and are concerned to find out more. We know the causes and situations from the first moment ”.

Regarding the next security measures, the mayor indicated that “It will be strengthened beyond everything we do from our Security Secretariat. It is an issue with which we are very attentive, without any doubt, which establishes that the Police of the province of Buenos Aires has to monitor whether house arrest is complied with. But it is not a sufficient care ”.

“What would be the solution for all this? I cannot give an answer without knowing the prison problems in depth. I know there are many, such as overcrowding, but it clearly cannot be resolved in a way that affects the neighbors. If I were the one to propose the solution, it wouldn’t be this. As I expressed on Twitter: it is a lack of respect for the neighbors who try to live honestly, and above all for the victims of the crimes and crimes that these people committedMendez said.

“During these hours we receive all kinds of complaints, complaints and laments from neighbors. Neighbors are afraid. It is so. And we must also think about the security forces, a great discouragement for them. Working so hard so that the same things they fought for become this way, ”he concluded.