The mayor of Pozuelo, ‘hunted’ using her mask in the middle of the PP rally

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pablo Casado have participated this Saturday in an electoral rally in Pozuelo de Alarcón, a town located west of the metropolitan area of ​​Madrid and one of the fiefdoms of the PP.

Its mayor, Susana Pérez Quislant, has been in charge of opening the act, in which she has asked for the vote for Ayuso and for “freedom”, in reference to the campaign slogan of the PP candidate.

However, Pérez has surprised by making a peculiar use of his mask shortly before starting to speak.

After taking it off, the councilor checked that he had something on his nose and cleaned it with the mask itself. Afterwards, he has finished removing it with his hand.

The scene has been captured by the cameras of the broadcast of the act of the PP.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

In Germany they have a new nickname for Díaz Ayuso: few had come this far until now

Monastery approaches Edmundo Bal out of microphones and he releases two tremendous phrases

The face of Felipe VI after noticing Ayuso’s hand: he does not believe where he has touched

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.