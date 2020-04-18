WWE Madrid

WWE Madrid | Officially the Mayor of Madrid cancels the WWE Madrid show even though the company continues to sell the tickets. The show was to take place on May 15, 2020 at the Palacio de Vistalegre.

The Mayor of Madrid has made a statement confirming that at the earliest no massive event will take place until after the summer.

These are the statements of Martínez Almeida, Mayor of Madrid as reported by the newspaper El País:

“The situation will not be fully controlled” in the coming months, the mayor has indicated before the “possibility of regrowth.” Almeida considered that institutions should not publicly set deadlines because it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic. “I see it very complicated that there are massive spectacles, be it soccer games or other sports or music concerts,” he said of the coming months. “Before the summer, almost certainly, it will not be and in the autumn it will have to be analyzed very carefully,” he said.

The website of the Community of Madrid also talks about the cancellation of all massive events by COVID19. It includes the cancellation of all sports and cultural activities until further notice.

Flight restrictions

Even if the government had not canceled it today, it would be impossible to perform the show by that date. Flights from the United States are restricted and the fighters could not arrive. It should be noted that the Government of Spain will take the first step to lift the confinement on May 10, just 5 days before WWE Madrid.

Unfortunately tickets are still for sale and WWE remains silent on the matter. What are you waiting for?

