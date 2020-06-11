The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, He acknowledged this Tuesday that it is “very difficult & rdquor; Madrid to host the Champions League final in August, given that there are several interested countries, but that they would like to do so “under the proper security conditions”.

06/09/2020 at 14:58

CEST

.

In addition to the Champions League, the City Council is working internationally to show that “Madrid is back, that Madrid has had a bad time, but that it is in good condition thanks to its public services and infrastructure and that it can accommodate any large event like the one in the Champions & rdquor ;.

During a visit to the Eugenio Trías municipal library, the mayor added that “We are not unaware that there are several interested countries and that it is a very difficult question, but we would like to do it in the proper security conditions & rdquor ;.

“The best test will be the La Liga games that begin this Thursday in eleven days and that will give us enough parameters to organize, if the circumstances were given, to organize & rdquor; the Champions.

The pandemic has forced UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches, and the competition has been suspended since March 11, with PSG, Atlético de Madrid, Leipzig and Atalanta qualified for the quarterfinals.

The second leg of the remaining four qualifiers (Barça-Napoli, Manchester City-Real Madrid, Bayern Munich-Chelsea and Juventus Olympique de Lyon) remain to be played and there is still no schedule.

UEFA executive committee to meet on June 17 and announce new dates “as well as all other important decisions as soon as they are confirmed,” explains the confederation on its website. There had been talk of the option for Lisbon to host a final phase with eight teams, once Istanbul declined to host the event, as originally designated before the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic was declared.