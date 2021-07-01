The mayor of Granada (Cs) resigns and announces his support for the PSOE

The provincial coordinator of Cs, Luis Salvador, has presented this Thursday his “resignation” as mayor of Granada as a result of the municipal crisis that opened on June 8 with the departure of the PP and two councilors of the team’s orange formation local government. Since then, he has been left with the sole support of his deputy mayor, José Antonio Huertas. This decision leaves Ciudadanos without the largest city council that ruled in Spain until now.

Salvador has indicated in a press conference that he has made this decision with the aim of “unlocking” the situation of “blockade” that the City Council has suffered for 23 days and allowing there to be “a government team with stability for the next two years.”

As he has advanced, the outgoing councilman will support the most voted list in the last municipal elections, that is, that of the PSOE. The Socialists have a representation of 10 councilors under the leadership of Francisco Cuenca. The plenary session in which the resignation will be reported will be held this Friday.

Who is Luis Salvador?

Luis Salvador became mayor of Granada on June 15, 2019, within the framework of an agreement with the PP at the national level, in accordance with which he has governed in a bipartisan manner for almost two years. At the investiture, his Executive received the votes of the three councilors of Vox, who joined the then seven popular and four of Cs, until completing the absolute majority. However, the PSOE is the majority group in the corporation, with ten councilors, while Unidos Podemos has three.

Salvador, 58 years old and a career civil servant in the Diputación de Granada, ended up in Cs after beginning his political career in the PSOE, a formation of which he was …

