The mayor of Castelli, Francisco Echarren, of the Everyone’s Front, had to file an appeal to enter the neighboring party of Pains to see your newborn child. He also accused the authorities of that district, governed by Camilo Etchevarren, of Together for Change, to mount a police operation to check that it was not hidden in the trunk of a car.

“I filed an amparo before the Justice to be able to enter the city of Dolores; This situation not only violates my rights but fundamentally my son’s by not allowing him to see his father the first day of life, « said Mayor Echarren.

The communal chief of Castelli reported that this Wednesday morning he had to go to the Regional Sanatorium, located in the neighboring city of Dolores, with his wife Agustina. Later, around 11, Florentino was born, his second son, weighing 4 kilos and in perfect health.

Likewise, Echarren explained that to enter the city he presented all the corresponding documentation at the access controls, although hours later, when he wanted to return to see the baby, « it was rejected by strict order of the mayor » Etchevarren.

« Has no sense. If with the documentation I was able to enter at 7 and after a while with it they prohibit me from entering, what is the argument? ” Echarren questioned, so he decided to return to the municipality of Castelli, when « to my surprise, they warn me that the police had received an order to check the trunks of the cars because they believed that they would want to enter with this maneuver. »

Echarren said that « this is the situation, of a level of institutional violence rarely seen, » for which he reported that he resolved to resort to the judicial channel to « be able to be with my son who I have not seen for more than 30 hours. »

Later, in statements to the newspaper La Capital de Mar de Plata, he added harshly: “The truth is that this guy never ceases to amaze. I do not understand how Dolores, which is an administrative city, which has a certain intellectual flight in the region, which is the judicial headquarters, chooses this thug as mayor. ”

And he maintained: “I cannot understand how a mayor in the midst of a pandemic deals with asking such questions that speak of miserability, but luckily every day I realize that we are something else and that is why the people of Dolores recognize us so much. I know that this has been suffered by a lot of people, what product of this madman has to go through these issues ”.

It should be noted that the mayor Etchevarren hardened these days the access controls to the city and from 19 hours no one can enter who is not domiciled in Dolores, if he is not going to provide an essential service or have a permit.

Likewise, Eduardo Vignolio, Press Director of the Municipality of Dolores told local radio that « there was no reason for him to enter. » « If he wanted to bring milk to his son, he could give it to the police, who would surely reach him at the Regional Hospital. There is no excuse for the attitude he had. All the mayors are taking care of the health of their people and that is what we do in Dolores, with everyone, regardless of whether or not they are a mayor, « he added.

In addition, in local media they pointed out that on several occasions the mayor of Castelli criticized his partner in Dolores and his health system, reason why the critics arose immediately on the decision that her partner gave birth in the Regional Hospital of Dolores.

Regarding this, Echarren argued that his partner « has his trusted obstetrician in Dolores and I am not the one to force her to attend where I want. »