The mayor of Cádiz will “voluntarily” pay a fine after breaking the rules on a terrace

José María González ‘Kichi’ (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

José María González ‘Kichi’, mayor of Cádiz, has announced that he will “voluntarily” pay a fine to the Local Police of his city after being photographed on a terrace in breach of safety regulations.

In the image, which Kichi himself has shared on his Facebook account, the mayor of Cadiz can be seen accompanied by six other people, exceeding the established maximum limit. None of the seven, in addition, wears a mask at the time of the snapshot.

Kichi, in a statement published this Saturday on his profile on this social network, explained that “it was an oversight of only a few minutes” because “a visitor arrived, he sat next to us and we did not realize that we were one more than allowed until about ten minutes later, that we correct the error ”.

“But there is no excuse”, admits the mayor of Cádiz, who assures that he was wrong. “I apologize and assume all the consequences.”

Immediately afterwards, Kichi informs that he has contacted “the Local Police to voluntarily pay the amount of the fine”. “An amount that I will pay with my salary, which remains the same as always, the teacher’s salary,” he says.

The councilor considers that “it is not fair for the owner of the bar to bear the responsibility and the payment.” “They already have enough on top of them that they have to take on the carelessness of others. He had set the tables for a maximum of six, he did the right thing, ”he explains.

In addition, Kichi believes that “although anyone may have an oversight, public representatives must always have an exemplary conduct.” “Therefore, I pay the infraction as they have …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.