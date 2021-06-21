The Mayflower robot powered with Artificial Intelligence suffers a failure

06/21/2021 at 10:19 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The bareboat boat designed to recreate the Mayflower’s historic voyage across the Atlantic 400 years ago returns to the UK after suffering a judgment. The autonomous ship Mayflower (MAS) set sail on Tuesday on a 3,500-mile (5,630 km) journey from Plymouth in the United Kingdom to Massachusetts in the United States.

Project managers stated that it had “only a minor mechanical problem” that they planned to evaluate and repair. The trip to the United States was expected to last about three weeks. The 50 foot (15 m) long trimaran It works with solar energy and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 10 knots (20 km / h). It is being run by artificial intelligence (AI) on board with information from six cameras and 50 sensors. He started having problems on Friday and has returned to Plymouth.

The project manager, Brett Phaneuf, stated that it was “just a minor mechanical problem on a part you’d find on any boat. But it limited our speed in such a way that going back was the prudent course of action, “he said. The project manager sentenced that:” However, the artificial intelligence systems worked perfectly. We will evaluate, repair and come back again & rdquor ;.