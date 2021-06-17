The Mayflower robot begins its journey across the Atlantic

06/17/2021 at 10:11 AM CEST

An unmanned ship designed to recreate the Mayflower’s historic journey across the Atlantic 400 years ago has begun its oceanic journey. The Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS) has set sail on a 3,500-mile (5,630 km) journey from Plymouth in the UK to Massachusetts in the US.

The trip was expected to last about three weeks, project leaders said. You will also conduct experiments on your journey, collecting data on marine life and taking samples. of plastic waste. The MAS trip, created by the nonprofit ocean research company ProMare and the computer giant IBM, is part of the official Mayflower 400 commemorations.

It was created to show the development of technology in the centuries since the Pilgrim Fathers set sail for the New World, the chiefs said. The 50 foot (15 m) trimaran long with solar energy is capable of reaching speeds up to 10 knots (20 km / h) and it’s being navigated by artificial intelligence (AI) on board.