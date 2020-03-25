Great Peter Lim gesture. The maximum shareholder of the Valencia Club de Fútbol will donate 50,000 masks and 300 thermometers to the Valencian Health Department to fight the coronavirus, which is hitting Spain and the Valencian Community hard.

The businessman will finance the acquisition of 50,000 FFP2 masks used by healthcare personnel, plus 300 thermometers. A much-needed aid in a few days when Spanish healthcare is at risk of collapse.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, thanked Peter Lim for his donation, which makes all the medical material donated to the Valencian Community available.

ImoXimo Puig thanks Peter Lim and @valenciacf for donating medical supplies to fight the coronavirus https://t.co/bDUBUzmIuv pic.twitter.com/5ncbwQDTmp

– Generalitat (@generalitat) March 25, 2020

For Puig it is a «great show of solidarity»By Lim,« facilitating with its altruistic gesture equipment that, when received, will be made available to Valencian health personnel who are fighting on the front line against the spread of the coronavirus ».

The Valencian Community is one of the most affected by the coronavirus crisis. Total, 2,616 people are infected with Covid-19 and 163 have died because of the pandemic. In addition, Valencia Club de Fútbol has 35% of the first-team squad infected with coronavirus.