“The maximum respect for Alcaraz is to have played a good game”

Rafael Nadal He has defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 and 6-2, who was turning 18 years old. The five-time champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, who arrives with the reinforcement of having won his 12th Conde de Godó Trophy, has praised his young rival and has also endorsed his good feelings, also with a serve that had not worked in Monte Carlo and that began to recover in Barcelona.

Carlos Alcaraz: “He has a lot of potential, he plays very aggressive. He already has a good tennis level now, but he will be a fantastic player in the near future. What he does at his age is that you have something special. He has passion, humility. It will burn phases quickly. A complete player, great forehand, great backhand. It will improve the safe serve. You have time ahead. I have no doubt that it will. Nothing is easy in this life but I think he is one of those who can do it (get to the top) ”.

Tips to Alcaraz: “I have told you that bad luck, a pleasure. To follow. He is very young and he just has to keep going. And wish him the best for what is coming. I have talked to him about what we have seen in tournaments. He is someone new and I am a veteran who pretends to be close and friendly with him. He has not complained any time in the game, a very good attitude even losing as he has lost. Always train with energy and the right attitude. He did not complain about the quarantine. I have no need to kick the ball or praise anyone. We also need him without burdening him with pressure, although he will know how to take it. Hopefully we can enjoy it, that it takes the path that we all believe it can do ”.

Responsibility to a young applicant:“I don’t have to teach anyone anything. He has his team and is in good company. If you ever have any questions, I am happy to answer you. We are here to help each other. More if he is a boy with many positive things at the character level. Let’s not even talk about tennis anymore. You have the bug from ignorance knowing that it is good. Playing against youngsters has a danger, their levels can fluctuate a lot. They are capable of producing those very large peaks at times. With the utmost respect and caution I have gone to the game. I have had the responsibility every day for many years. My goals and motivations go further, in the end it was a first round match. It is an important victory because I can play again in front of a fantastic crowd ”.

Improved serve: “Without a doubt, I’ve been serving better for days. Since I finished Barcelona. At times I have already taken steps forward with the service. It can come tomorrow and get bad. We have studied things, working on it and I feel confident. I have recovered things that are lost due to some vices and spending time without competing. The abc is recovered. In Madrid I have been serving quite well every day and I trust that it will continue to be the normal trend. There is always a reason, also a matter of technical gesture, but trust is more important. I think I have taken steps forward ”.

Good game, with respect to the rival: “I played a good game, at a very good level to be my first round. Inside the track I do not empathize, I compete at the highest level, with concentration and play. It is the maximum respect that can be had to a rival “

Popyrin, opponent in the second round: “A powerful serve and good drive. Another tough opponent. Of course, we are in an ATP Masters 1000. I hope to be prepared.

Public: “Great feeling. Enjoying getting back to this very important track. The most loyal audience for me. I played a solid match.