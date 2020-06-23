The June 30 expires, for the third time, the Maximum Prices program that the Government implemented to freeze, as of March 6, the values ​​of more than 2,000 consumer products. What will happen next week? Will the Internal Trade Secretariat extend the freeze again? « The decision has not yet been made, » they responded from the official field.

However, they also assured that the secretariat « is carrying out virtual meetings with companies to provide information on price updates and cost structures »Therefore, it is not ruled out that there may be some adjustment, albeit minimal, of the values ​​of some products. For now, food, beverage, and cosmetic and cleaning product companies are demanding increases of between 10% and 25%, depending on their cost structure.

From the Food Products Industries Coordinator (Copal)who presides Daniel Funes from RiojaThey have been asking for price adjustments for two months, when the program had its first expiration on April 20. But the problems increased, and much more for companies that have products in Care Prices, frozen since January 6.

The increases in logistics costs, the parity of several sectors, which contemplated increases between January and March, the need to replace personnel with risk workers, and especially, the weight that the rise of the dollar had in many inputs are the main arguments that from the mass consumption sector they have been using to obtain the authorization of some adjustments.

« Companies accumulate six months of cost increases. Inflation, the impact of the devaluation on imported inputs, salary increases of ranges of 20% average, logistics costs; and the cost overruns for all the measures that the companies had to take for the protocols and because 30% of the staff is licensed explain the need for increases, in an activity that, in the best of cases, is working at 50% of the installed capacity ”, Funes de Rioja emphasized to this medium.

“It is not that if they allow us price increases there will be more inflation; justly we need to increase because there is inflation« He complained, before the consultation of Infobae, the manager of a major food company. And he added: « If they had allowed us to rise 2% every month, now we would not have the delay that we have, which at some point will need to be transferred. »

From another company, from the beverage sector, they stated that from Copal they were working on the issue because « all companies need to adjust » and « there are companies that met with Paula Spanish -secretary of commerce- to review the topic, but they present the costs and leave with the same questions as before the meeting. » « We continue to have logistical expenses and some dollarized supplies as a priority and we should increase between 8% and 10%, » they clarified from the company.

Several companies in the sector confirmed that Funes de Rioja has already requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, but it is not yet scheduled. From the government, however, they remarked that « they are in permanent dialogue. »

It will not be an easy decision for the Government this time. While politics continues to prevail, and allowing an increase in a context of such a recession due to the pandemic would not be wise from that angle, it is also true that the authorities cannot afford to allow more companies to be affected by measures adopted since the State, for what some signal should give, they affirm in the companies.

“Many sectors that are still without activity will see companies fall when they open Courts; Others, although they returned to work, are not in demand, so the firms are very complicated as well. Do they also want to affect essential companies? ”Asked one businessman.