The maximum capacity in Anoeta is reduced

The considerable increase in infections by Covid in Euskadi it will fully affect the friendly that Real plays the day after tomorrow against Monaco (6:00 p.m.). The measures adopted by the advisory council of the LABI last week will be activated from today by the government

Basque and one of them is the reduction of the maximum capacity in sporting events. Of the 30% allowed for the return of the public against Alavés, Anoeta will have to limit itself to gathering, at most, to 20% of its capacity, according to the new laws that come into force.

The Real opens the stadium gates for its third friendly of the summer, the second in Anoeta. The limit is now placed at accommodating 7,900 members. Almost 4,000 fewer than those who were able to enter on Saturday. The lawsuit against Alavés was significantly lower, it remained at 5,023 subscribers. The form to fill in to go to the game on Wednesday is still open until 12.00 today.