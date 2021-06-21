The maximum capacity at the Olympic Games will be 10,000 spectators

06/21/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Japanese authorities will allow the public to attend the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The influx of attendees will be Up to a maximum of 10,000 people in the different venues and they reserve the right to hold the competitions behind closed doors if there is an increase in positive cases due to Covid-19 In the next weeks.

The decision was announced this Monday by the organizers of Tokyo 2020, after a meeting with the Executive of Japan, the regional government of Tokyo and the heads of the international Olympic and Paralympic committeess.

The announcement comes precisely the same day that The state of health emergency due to coronavirus is lifted in Tokyo and other regions of the country, although some of the strictest restrictions are maintained for prevent infections that affect, above all, the opening hours of bars and restaurants.

The fan screens, canceled

The news of the presence of the public also comes after the decision not to place giant screens in various public spaces in the city to avoid crowds and the risk of contagion. In fact, some of these spaces, which were to be used and enjoyed by fans, have been converted into mass vaccination centers.

The Olympic Games, in any case, will begin on July 23 and will run until August 8, after the 2020 edition was forced to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.