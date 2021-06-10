The maxi bow: the sexy and sophisticated protagonist

A detail that can turn a basic dress into the most exclusive garment.

Oscar’s dress from Nicole Kidman signed by Armani Privé was one of the best of the 2018 Oscars. The actress has chosen a long dark blue dress with a sweetheart neckline, a bow at the waist and a slit in the center of the skirt.

Christina Aguilera dressed in a satin ensemble signed by Galia Lahav, made up of two pieces: a fuchsia top and a bow on the side, together with a red skirt.

Kylie jenner goes red hot for Kylie Cosmetics Holiday ’19.

Halle berry she wore a spectacular fuchsia dress from Dolce & Gabbana, with a sweetheart neckline and a huge front bow at the Oscars 2021.

Jennifer Lopez she wore a dress in three colors to the 2020 Golden Globes: white, green and gold. This strapless dress inspired by the ‘princess’ style.

Lily Collins He attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night wearing a Paule Ka dress at 10, although it looks sober from the front, the back is wonderful.

Anya Taylor-Joy With a dress full of XL bows in white, green and pink from the Greek firm Celia Kritharioti. Styling that she completed with high heels in a powdery pink tone.

Minogue Kylie wore an original piece with a huge bow made of latex, by William Wilde at the BRITS 2014.

Christina Hendricks She exuded elegance with this Paule Ka outfit on the red carpet at the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Awards, which were held in New York.

Rita prays attended the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena on Saturday with a very original Moschino. For the amfAR Gala.

Candice Swanepoel paid stylistic tribute to a cinema icon. The Rasario signature design with a bow at the back is one of the emblems of the perfect tandem between fashion and cinema.

Gigi hadid in a strong lilac kimono-inspired suit with a colossal bow tie. Rosalía bets on bows and wears her most eccentric Maison Kimhekim look.

Lizzo Surprised on the red carpet at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball in a surprisingly affordable gown from Christian Cowan’s collaboration with Asos. With its black and metallic colourway, checkerboard print, one-shoulder silhouette, and eye-catching bow details, this dress is definitely a sight!

Scarlett Johansson She became one of the best dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes with a stunning red dress, with a deep neckline in the shape of a heart, a mermaid silhouette and a long train that was detached from an immense bow.

Sarah hyland for the SAG’s Awards 2020 with a mini dress finished with a bow and XXL train in lilac with a striking print.

Rosalia bet on ties and show off her most eccentric look. The singer moves away from the style to which we are accustomed and wears a baroque Maison Kimhekim dress.

