The Mavs sign Kokoskov and surround Doncic with friends

The Dallas Mavericks They are a franchise that shape their physiognomy to adapt do your best to your big star, a Luka doncic That while dispatches boil in Texas He has a great time with Slovenia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The NBA star will have a new ally within the organization chaired by Mark Cuban, determined to satisfy all the wishes of his young pearl and the next mega-star of the competition.

Igor Kokoskov, who trained Doncic for two years with the Slovenia European champion in 2017, will join the Mavs coaching staff as an assistant coach of Jason kidd.

The 49-year-old Serbian coach agreed to rspin off his contract with Turkish Fenerbahce to return to the NBA, where he has more than two decades of experience on the bench.

Kokoskov came to train for a year as head coach of the American league with the Phoenix Suns of 2018-2019, although his poor record of 19 wins and 63 losses earned him a fatal dismissal at the end of the season.

Serbian He then became the first person born and raised outside the United States to reach an NBA bench.. He had previously coached the Alvin Gentry-led Clippers in 2000, when He was the first foreigner to earn a permanent position as an assistant in the league.

Kokoskov won a ring in 2004 as assistant technician of the Detroit Pistons, and has also been on the benches in Cleveland, Orlando, Utah and Sacramento.

