The Mavericks put a TV on him to watch the game while he trains

The madridismo of Luka doncic does not understand about time changes or training. The player of the Dallas mavericks follow the white team’s adventures wherever they go, and if their team NBA has to put a television in the facilities where the Slovenian has to train during the Real Madrid – LiverpoolWell, it gets.

The Mavs fulfilled their star’s wishes and placed a screen in the area where the former Real Madrid coach trained during the Champions League match so that it does not miss a second. The player thanked him with an Instagram story in which it could not be clearer than with that “Go Madrid” that speaks for itself.

Luka Doncic watches the Real Madrid game while training IG: @ luka7doncic

It is not the first time that Doncic moves his madridismo to Dallas. Some time ago he showed a video in which he trained while listening to the Real Madrid anthem. The white team values ​​the feelings of the basketball player and recently announced that they would make him honorary club member.