The Matrix: Salma Hayek Revealed The Hilarious Reason She Didn’t Get The Role Of Trinity

A few months after the premiere of the long-awaited The Matrix 4, the news about this popular franchise has not stopped coming out and now, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek (Hard to care 2 – 35%, Bliss – 47%) has revealed the funny and quirky reason she didn’t get the role of Trinity, which ultimately went to Carrie-Anne Moss (Pompeii – 27%, Field Guns – 28%) (via Heroic Hollywood).

It may interest you: Laurence Fishburne Swears He Won’t Be In The Matrix 4

In 1999, sisters Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski very successfully brought Matrix to the cinema – 87%, a film that tells the life of Thomas Anderson, played by Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077 – 73%), a renowned computer programmer from a prestigious software company, who apart from his professional alibi, is a man who calls himself Neo and is dedicated to computer hacking.

One unexpected day, Neo’s life takes a sudden turn when he is contacted by a group of rebels to be a member of their resistance. In the midst of a conflict between deciding to live in his reality or to know the world as it is, man must make a decision that could change everything. The film was applauded by critics for its excellent combination of spectacular action scenes and groundbreaking special effects.

While the second and third films were not as well received as the first, the reality is that The Matrix is ​​one of the most popular and beloved franchises in Hollywood cinema. Therefore, it is not a surprise that different prominent actors have been taken into account to make it. Celebrities such as Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock were considered, but were not convinced that they were part of such a different film.

In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk, Salma Hayek He spoke about his participation in the auditions to give life to Trinity, a role for which, by the way, Pinkett Smith was also contemplated (via Heroic Hollywood). Despite the great enthusiasm of the Mexican actress, the character ended up in the hands of Carrie-Anne Moss, who showed great stamina in the audition process.

We recommend you: Matrix 4: The Movie’s First Reaction Calls It “Weird, Funny, and Meta”

We had overcome many obstacles, screen tests, and many auditions. They brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test. I am flexible and agile, but lazy. I never really went to the gym, they told me, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘Where to?’ I couldn’t even walk around the room. They never called me again after that day.

Hayek also mentioned that she was very impressed by Moss’s physical condition and acknowledged that she was perfect for the role of Trinity.

Oh Lord! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so kind. And I just looked at this woman and thought, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up.

The Matrix and its two sequels collectively earned $ 1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss played Neo and Trinity, respectively, in all three films in the series and will now return for The Matrix 4, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

Don’t leave without reading: The Matrix 4: Christina Ricci Joins The Cast