‘The Matrix 4’ completes its already impressive cast by stealthily signing Christina Ricci

The cast of ‘Matrix 4’ was already impressive as it was, with Keanu Reeves in the lead reprising the role of Neo and the returns of Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) or Lambert Wilson (the Merovingian). This main team had already been joined by new additions such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra or Jonathan Groff; and now all of a sudden we found out that Christina Ricci is also in the garlic.

The American media Collider tells it, ensuring that Ricci’s signing has been confirmed thanks to the most recent press kit released by Warner Bros., studio that simply added Ricci’s name to the talent roster, like this stealthily and without giving more information about a character who for the moment remains surrounded by mystery.

A long awaited return

‘Matrix 4’, sequel that does not yet have an official title, It will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22., and it will be done by Lana Wachowski, who directs and is also in charge of the script with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Until then we will have to wait to know more details, although about its filming, involved in the difficulties that surround all production due to the health crisis, some brushstrokes have already transcended. This is the case of the great party organized by this film in the town of Postdam, near Berlin, in principle with the aim of filming a celebration scene, although sources say that nothing was recorded.