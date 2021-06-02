The Mate and Nova will switch to the new operating system before the end of the year

Huawei is serious about HarmonyOS. Although in today’s presentation they have not brought any mobile with their new operating system, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, has saved an announcement about HarmonyOS for last. Hundreds of the company’s current mobiles and tablets will receive the update to HarmonyOS, being able to go from the Android version they had to this new system.

Instead of receiving the new version of Android, Huawei has announced that they will update to HarmonyOS. And we are talking about a huge catalog of devices: more than 100 mobile phones and tablets of the brand.

From the recent Mate 40 to the Nova 5 series or the Huawei P10

Upgrading to HarmonyOS it is divided into four phases, starting with the latest mobiles and tablets and ending with devices that were already at the end of their update cycle.

Starting today June 2, the Huawei Mate 40 Series, Huawei P40, Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei MatePad Pro will begin to update.

The second phase is focused on the third quarter of the year. For the autumn months, the Mate 20 series and medium ranges such as the Nova 8, Nova 7, Nova 6 and the MatePad will receive the HarmonyOS update.

Before the end of the year, during the fourth trimester, Huawei will update the Mate 10, Mate 9 and Nova 5 series. Many of these phones predate the US blockade and still had access to Google services. Some services that in the new software will be changed to AppGallery and the different solutions that Huawei offers.

The last phase of the upgrade to HarmonyOS focuses on first half of next year. It will be then that Huawei announces that they will update the Huawei P20, Huawei P10, as well as the M5 and V series tablets.