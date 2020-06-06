The Minister of Health of Spain, savior Illa He assured this Friday that the agreement for the restart of LaLiga is that the matches are held behind closed doors, under the conditions agreed by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and supervised by its ministry.

06/05/2020

Act at 16:48

CEST

SPORT.es

“The competitions can start. The agreement is that they be held for the moment behind closed doors in the conditions agreed by the Higher Sports Council, respecting the protocols of the Higher Sports Council itself and which was supervised by the Ministry of Health, in accordance with what we understand to be the protective measures for participants of all sports competitions“, said.

Illa responded this way in the press conference after the Council of Ministers meeting to the question about the option of public attendance at some meetings that are held in areas that are already in phase 3 such as the Canary Islands and expressed by the president of the UD Las Palmas.

The Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, said afterwards that “those territories that are in phase 3, specifically the Canary Islands, have the powers to be able to determine within the global regulations dictated by Health the convenience or not of having determined events and interprovincial mobility. “

“It is within that framework of delegation of decision-making power to the president of each community, watching over and evaluating the health indicators available to them. We have no doubt that when the president of an autonomous community determines that there are conditions to hold an event or being in certain environments is because the health authorities have advised or determined so, “he added.